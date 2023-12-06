Fashion Brand Hutch Makes a Splash with the Debut of their First-Ever Swimwear Collection
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading New York-based contemporary fashion brand, Hutch, proudly announces the launch of its first swimwear collection. Featuring a carefully curated line of versatile and size-inclusive swim and resort wear, the Swim 2024 collection blends Hutch’s signature prints and vibrant colors with flattering silhouettes. Now available for purchase, the collection marks the brand’s most significant category expansion since outerwear.
“Swimwear has always been an avenue we wanted to explore, so we felt the timing was perfect for us to dive into it,” says Daniel Saponaro, Owner and Creative Director of Hutch. “With this debut collection, our vision was to create elevated staples that transcend typical beach or poolside attire. We have always been passionate about fostering inclusivity throughout the design process, ensuring that every piece caters to a diverse range of body types. At Hutch, our commitment to inclusivity is unwavering - there truly is something for everyone, fostering confidence in every individual who wears it."
With a strong focus on inclusivity, Hutch's swimwear collection includes an extensive range of sizes, with select styles spanning from XS to 3X, and diverse fits for all body types. The initial drop includes 8 one-pieces, 9 bikini tops with matching bottoms, and 8 cover-up styles.
Hutch Swim features a range of signature prints, such as florals, tropical patterns, metallics, and vibrant colors, enhanced by tortoise shell acrylic rings, side ties, and belt accents. The bottoms are available in various cuts, including high and low-waisted options, offering full to medium coverage. The matching bikini tops feature bandeau, halter, and traditional triangle styles, as well as pushup and underwire. Additionally, the cover-ups come in novelty fabrics in diverse styles, including maxi and mini dresses, as well as wide-leg pants. Each piece exemplifies the enduring style and adaptability inherent to Hutch’s design philosophy.
The collection’s swimwear styles retail between $75 - $198 USD, and cover-ups are priced between $158 - $219 USD. Hutch Swim is available to shop on hutch-design.com and on anthropologie.com. Select swimsuits and coverups will be available in extended sizes, sold on both Hutch and Anthropologie. Campaign images and hi-res flats are available HERE.
About Hutch:
Established in 2010 by New York native Daniel Saponaro, Hutch is a women's contemporary fashion brand headquartered in NYC. Renowned for its effortless, feminine designs, the brand is celebrated for creating bold, flattering, and versatile pieces. Every garment reflects Daniel's passion for vibrant colors, imaginative prints, and timeless elegance. The brand takes pride in its commitment to size inclusivity, ensuring that their fashion-forward styles cater to diverse body shapes and sizes. Hutch is now carried in over 350 boutiques nationwide and sold on Nordstrom, Anthropologie, RentTheRunway, Nully, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Bloomingdales starting in 2024. Hutch is not only loved by their customers but has been worn by A-List celebrities such as Lucy Hale, Iskra Lawrence, Mary Fitzgerald, and Shanina Shaik.
