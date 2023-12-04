BTV - Business Television Profiles BNN Bloomberg Podcast, SmartWealth™ with Thane Stenner Episode on Redefining Style
BTV – Business Television has profiled Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior Wealth Advisor, Thane Stenner’s podcast, SmartWealth™, produced by BNN Bloomberg.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International investment show, BTV – Business Television recently profiled the tenth episode of BNN Bloomberg Podcast, SmartWealth™ with Thane Stenner, an episode featuring style consultant, suit designer, and entrepreneur, Jason Sarai. The podcast, hosted by Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management Canada, is a monthly production that highlights the success stories and strategies of entrepreneurs and thought leaders across North America.
In an exceptional episode of the BNN Bloomberg Podcast, SmartWealth™, Stenner and fashion guru Jason Sarai of Style by Sarai & Sarai Bespoke presents a unique blend of finance and fashion, showcasing how these two worlds intertwine in the realm of luxury and lifestyle. Stenner, a multi-award-winning Senior Portfolio Manager, and Senior Wealth Advisor has hosted the monthly podcast since its first episode aired in November 2021.
“Spending time discussing entrepreneurship with the best of the best from every industry is always an honor,” notes Stenner. “In this instance, the rich discussion marrying business strategies with a deep understanding of style and fashion was an exceptional treat.”
In the episode, Jason Sarai, renowned for his bespoke tailoring and unique fashion sense, discusses the art of creating timeless experiences through old-world craftsmanship blended with modern luxury. Together, Stenner and Sarai delve into the matter of crafting personalized styles that transcend trends and seasons, echoing the ethos of both Stenner Wealth Partners and Sarai Bespoke.
BTV - Business Television, a leader in profiling innovative companies and influential executives, is a weekly production featured on the likes of BNN Bloomberg, FOX Business, and BizTV for more than two decades. BNN Bloomberg Podcast: SmartWealth™ is a monthly production hosted by Senior Portfolio Manager & Senior Wealth Advisor Thane Stenner of Stenner Wealth Partners+ of CG Wealth Management Canada who uses his rich experiences in finance and business to interview the world’s leading entrepreneurs on hot-button issues.
Thane Stenner is cross-border licensed in the USA and Canada via FINRA and IIROC. Previously, he acted as a Managing Director, International Client Advisor, Institutional Consulting Director, and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management where he led his team in managing portfolios for ultra-high net worth clients.
He graduated cum laude from Arizona State University and attended Harvard Business School's Executive Program. Stenner’s unique knowledge has been featured across several business news outlets including, the Globe & Mail, Financial Post, Canadian Family Offices & BNN Bloomberg.
