Medical Robotic Systems Market Size to be Worth USD 21.3 billion by 2031, with Notable CAGR of 11.2%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increasing patient awareness and demand for precise, advanced treatments drive the adoption of medical robotic systems in healthcare facilities.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global medical robotic systems market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2031. According to Transparency Market Research, sales of medical robotic systems are slated to total US$ 21.3 billion by the end of the aforementioned period of assessment.

Shifting healthcare models towards value-based care and accountable care organizations prompts the adoption of medical robotics. Providers seek cost-effective solutions that enhance patient outcomes, driving the integration of robotic systems for improved efficiencies and reduced healthcare costs.

Demographic shifts and aging populations worldwide elevate the demand for sophisticated medical interventions. Robotic systems cater to complex procedures demanded by the elderly, contributing to market growth by addressing age-related health challenges more effectively.

Favorable regulatory environments and incentives supporting innovative medical technologies and robotic-assisted interventions spur market expansion. Streamlined approvals and reimbursement policies encourage healthcare facilities to invest in cutting-edge robotic systems, driving wider adoption.

Increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in emerging markets like Asia Pacific and Latin America stimulate the demand for medical robotic systems. Rising healthcare budgets and growing private investments bolster the integration of advanced technologies, fostering market growth in these regions.

Medical Robotic Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The medical robotic systems market features a competitive landscape driven by key players like Intuitive Surgical, Stryker Corporation, and Medtronic. These industry giants dominate with established robotic surgical systems for various medical specialties, leveraging their brand reputation, extensive R&D investments, and global market presence.

Emerging contenders such as CMR Surgical and TransEnterix challenge the status quo with innovative robotic platforms targeting minimally invasive surgeries. Intense competition fosters advancements in robotic-assisted procedures, emphasizing precision, automation, and patient outcomes.

Strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and regulatory approvals remain pivotal in this dynamic landscape, shaping the evolution of medical robotics, addressing unmet clinical needs, and expanding the market reach across diverse healthcare segments. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Accuray Incorporated

Hansen Medical Inc.

Aethon

Asensus Surgical

Stereotaxis Inc.

ReWalk Robotics

Titan Medical Inc.

Stryker

Medtech SA

Key Findings of the Market Report

Surgical Robots are leading the medical robotic systems market due to widespread adoption and applications in various surgical procedures.

North America leads the medical robotic systems market due to robust technological adoption and extensive investment in healthcare innovations.

Medical Robotic Systems Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing demand for precise, minimally invasive surgeries drives the adoption of medical robotic systems, reducing patient recovery time and improving surgical outcomes.

Continuous innovation in robotic-assisted surgery, AI integration, and machine learning enhances system capabilities, driving market expansion.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitates advanced treatment options, propelling the use of robotic systems for complex surgeries and therapies.

Efforts to improve healthcare accessibility and affordability worldwide foster the adoption of robotic systems, enabling remote surgery and specialist consultations in underserved areas.

Simulation-based training and tele-mentoring using robotic systems enhance surgical skills, shaping a skilled workforce and expanding the market's reach.

Global Medical Robotic Systems Market: Regional Profile

North America leads, primarily driven by the United States, boasting the largest market share due to extensive investments in healthcare innovation and the adoption of advanced medical technologies. Dominated by industry giants like Intuitive Surgical the region widely accepts robotic-assisted surgeries across specialties.

Europe displays a robust market, with countries like Germany and the UK at the forefront of embracing robotic systems in healthcare. Stricter regulations, technological advancements, and a surge in minimally invasive surgeries contribute to the market's growth, fostering competition among key players such as Medtronic and Stryker Corporation.

The Asia Pacific region demonstrates rapid market expansion, driven by increasing healthcare expenditures, rising demand for advanced medical procedures, and collaborations with global robotic companies. Countries like China and Japan lead in adopting robotic systems, reflecting a promising growth trajectory and a burgeoning market for medical robotics.

Product Portfolio

Hansen Medical Inc. offers a portfolio of robotic solutions for intravascular procedures. Their products, including the Magellan™ Robotic System, empower precise catheter navigation, aiding physicians in complex interventions with enhanced control and accuracy, revolutionizing minimally invasive vascular care.

Aethon provides a comprehensive portfolio of autonomous mobile robots and automation solutions for hospital logistics. Their TUG® robots optimize efficiency in healthcare settings, streamlining internal logistics for transporting goods, supplies, and medications and enhancing operational workflows with cutting-edge technology.

Asensus Surgical presents a groundbreaking product portfolio centered on the Senhance Surgical System. This robotic platform integrates machine vision and haptic feedback, empowering surgeons with enhanced precision and control in minimally invasive procedures, advancing patient care and surgical outcomes.

Medical Robotic Systems Market: Key Segments

By Product

Surgical Robots

Orthopedic Robotic Systems

Neurosurgery Robotic Systems

General Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Steerable Robotic Catheters

Non-invasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Emergency Response Robotic Systems

Prosthetics/Exoskeletons

Assistive and Rehabilitation Systems

Non-Medical Robotics in Hospitals

Telemedicine Robots

Cart Transportation Robots

Robotic Hospital Pharmacies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

