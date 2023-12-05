Leveling Up: Game Industry Vets Liquid Advertising and Gamesight Provide New Kicks for Kids in Need
Studies show that new shoes lead to profound improvements in student achievement for those kids most at risk.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid Advertising, a leading videogame marketing agency and Gamesight, known for building communities and engaging influencers around gaming brands - entered into their 5th year of cooperation with the innovative and impactful non-profit organization, Shoes That Fit.
Since 2019, this collective effort has been dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of disadvantaged children by supplying them with essential new and properly fitted shoes.
As a result of the efforts this year at Felton Elementary in Lennox/Inglewood, California several hundred children who once faced the barriers of inadequate footwear now have the shoes they need. According to Shoes That Fit, this basic article of clothing empowers each child with 89% more confidence, 88% more self-esteem, 58% more physical activity, and 65% more social interaction. Plus, when kids receive new athletic shoes, schools report that attendance goes up.
"We feel a deep sense of honor in collaborating with Shoes That Fit, an organization unwavering in its dedication to improving the lives of children in our communities," said Will Akerlof, President of Liquid Advertising. "Our shared commitment to empowering the younger generation for the purpose of creating a brighter future unites us. Through our steadfast dedication to providing these children with brand-new footwear, our aspiration is to nurture their confidence and self-assurance, paving the way toward a more promising tomorrow."
Alongside Liquid Advertising and Gamesight, additional members within the video game community have stepped up with donations, including: Ubisoft, 2K, Capcom, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PlayStation, Sega of America, Inc., and Lean Media.
Kids wrote notes on paper shoes to give as thank you presents:
- “Thank you for the new shoes. This is going to help my mom out a lot!”
- “Thank you for the shoes. I really needed a new pair that fit me.”
- “You guys are so nice. I love my new shoes!”
“We are thrilled to partner once again with Liquid Advertising and Gamesight, two companies that help strengthen communities by investing in children.” According to Amy Fass, CEO and Executive Director of Shoes. “One in five children in the United States lives in poverty, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child’s confidence, attendance, and performance at school. We are thankful to them for making a direct and important impact on so many kids, helping them to learn, play, and thrive!”
By focusing on providing children with shoes, this partnership nurtures a sense of belonging, builds confidence, and fosters a spirit of empowerment that will shape these young minds for years to come. This effort exemplifies the profound change that can be achieved when businesses and nonprofits come together to tackle critical social issues.
About Liquid Advertising:
Liquid Advertising is an independent, full-service, global advertising and marketing agency with headquarters in Los Angeles. Liquid Advertising media and creative teams help build and grow the most passionate, loyal fandoms in the world. With a specialization in using data to create innovative and impactful campaigns across various digital platforms. With a commitment to data-driven insights and creative excellence, Liquid Advertising has built a reputation for helping clients achieve outstanding results in today's dynamic and ever-evolving marketing landscape. Learn More: www.liquidadvertising.com.
About Shoes That Fit:
Shoes That Fit is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping children in need across the country. They believe that every child deserves to walk in comfort and with dignity, regardless of their financial circumstances. Through their unique program, Shoes That Fit identifies children whose families face financial difficulties and ensures that they receive brand-new, properly fitting shoes. Learn More: www.shoesthatfit.org.
About Gamesight:
Gamesight builds technology to help kickass games build, understand, and grow their fanbase. We do this by empowering game companies with tools, data, and experience so they can better understand their players. We bring community, marketing, and analytics together to provide valuable insights. Gamesight is a venture-backed startup located in sunny Seattle, Washington. We’re backed by amazing VCs and some of the game industry’s most successful executives. Learn More: https://gamesight.io/.
