Celebrate National Cookie Day with Crumbl's New Catering
EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s National Cookie Day—a delightful excuse to celebrate with family and friends to create more meaningful moments. To enhance the moments that matter most, Crumbl® is pleased to announce new catering options for cookie connoisseurs everywhere. Now, customers can choose from three separate catering options: Weekly Flavors, Seasonal Flavors, and Create Your Own. Whether the celebration is for a festive event, office gathering, or a family party, Crumbl Catering will bring the warmth of freshly baked cookies to everyone.
New Catering Bundles
Choose from Crumbl’s carefully crafted catering bundles, offering a variety of flavors to suit every occasion.
1. Weekly Flavors Bundle
An "equal distribution" of flavors from the weekly rotating menu.
Choose the total quantity (minimum 50 cookies).
Note: Orders can only be placed for the current week's flavors.
2. Holiday Bundle
Indulge in the following festive flavors: Milk Chocolate Chip, Pumpkin Chocolate Chip, Caramel Apple, Cinnamon Roll, and Pumpkin Brownie.
Available in both Mini and Large cookie orders.
3. Create Your Own Bundle
Customize your catering with a minimum order of 50 cookies per flavor.
Available in both Large and Mini cookie orders.
How to Order
Crumbl's catering is at your fingertips. Use the Crumbl app or call your nearest Crumbl bakery to place your order.
About Crumbl:
Crumbl Cookies's mission is to bring friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to a booming franchise with over 950 locations across all 50 US states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes. Crumbl is open from 8am–10pm on weekdays, 8am–12am on Fridays and Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of its nationwide locations.
Crumbl Press
