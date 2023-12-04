Registration is Now Open for the 2024 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit, Give Roots to Wellness!

By mid-school year school personnel are ready for a pick me up that provides information, experiences, resources, and tools to care for one’s self and others. The Maine Department of Education, Office of School and Student Supports, Employee Health Promotion and Wellness Program is pleased to be able to offer the 2024 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit, Give Roots to Wellness! School leaders and employees from across the State are invited to register for this event.

Thursday, January 25 and Friday, January 26

The Samoset Resort in Rockport

This event is open to individuals and teams in schools interested in worksite health promotion and wellness as well as community members supporting schools.

The goal of the Winter Wellness Summit is to inspire and empower participants to take care of their personal health, and to create healthier, more supportive, and safer school environments for all. The Summit agenda supports the promotion of health improvement to enhance well-being and academic achievement.

This year’s agenda includes three educational and inspirational keynote presentations, engaging workshops on personal wellness practices and positive and healthier school environments, worksite wellness program planning, and network opportunities with colleagues and professionals from across the State who value health promotion and wellness.

The cost of the two-day event is $150/person for early bird (through December 22nd) and $175/person for standard registration (after December 22nd) inclusive of five meals. Accommodations are on your own, but we have secured a block of rooms at an excellent rate below the State per diem rates! All the details can be found on the Winter Wellness Summit webpage.

See the agenda.

Register for the Summit and get more info here.

Direct questions to susan.berry@maine.gov.