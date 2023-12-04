Wildlife Offences Net Nearly $16,000 in Fines, Hunting Suspensions

CANADA, December 4 - Released on December 4, 2023

An investigation that started with information from the public has resulted in five Saskatchewan residents pleading guilty to a variety of offences, including wildlife trafficking, hunting without a licence and hunting at night. The five were fined a total of $15,810 and handed a combined total of 22 years in hunting suspensions.

In May 2021, the province's Turn In Poachers and Polluters (TIPP) line received calls about suspected wildlife trafficking. Conservation officers with the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety began an investigation that concluded on March 7, 2023, with a search of a Meskanaw-area residence. Meskanaw is about 150 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

On November 6, 2023, Christina Duh of Meskanaw pleaded guilty in Melfort Provincial Court to trafficking in wildlife (white-tailed deer) and was fined $2,800 and given a five-year hunting suspension. Donald Duh, also of Meskanaw, pleaded guilty to hunting at night, hunting without a licence and obtaining a licence while having unpaid fines, and was fined $1,410 and suspended from hunting for two years.

The cases against three other defendants concluded earlier this year. On October 16, 2023, in Melfort Provincial Court, Benjamin Tschetter of Star City pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in wildlife, involving white-tailed deer and elk meat and was fined $6,000. Keith Tschetter, also of Star City, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking in elk meat and was fined $2,800. Both men were given five-year hunting suspensions. On July 20, 2023, in Saskatoon Traffic Safety Court, Kenneth Tschetter of Saskatoon pleaded guilty to trafficking in wildlife (white-tailed deer) and was fined $2,800 and suspended from hunting for five years.

Trafficking in wildlife shows disrespect for public resources and steals opportunities from lawful hunters. Left unchecked, such illegal activities can negatively affect wildlife populations and overall ecosystem health.

If you suspect wildlife, fisheries, forestry or environmental violations, please call Saskatchewan's toll-free TIPP line at 1-800-667-7561 or report violations online at saskatchewan.ca/tipp. You may be eligible for cash rewards from the SaskTIP Reward Program and don't have to give your name.

