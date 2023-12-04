Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Electric Rates for December 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services (DERS) has announced default electric rates for December 2023. The Regulated Rate Option (RRO) sets the rate per kilowatt hour that regulated customers pay for electric energy in the ATCO Electric service territory. The rates are adjusted each month to reflect the price that DERS pays to buy energy on behalf of customers. The method DERS uses to set the RRO rates has been verified and approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

The energy rate for December is approximately 4% higher than the energy rate charged last month. A typical residential customer consuming 600 kWh per month would see approximately a $7.94 or 3% increase in the total amount of their bill compared to last month.









Rate Class



Market Cost of Electricity

(cents/kWh)



Recovery Charge

(cents/kWh) Price of Electricity Including Recovery Charge (cents/kWh) Residential 18.812 1.904 20.716 Commercial 18.548 2.138 20.686 Industrial 18.072 1.692 19.764 Farm 18.505 2.024 20.529 Irrigation 17.767 0.000 17.767 Oil & Gas 17.990 2.282 20.272 Lighting 15.790 1.289 17.079 Farm - REA Beaver REA 18.505 2.040



20.545 Borradaile REA 18.505 2.784



21.289 Braes REA 18.505 2.127 20.632 Claysmore REA 18.505 2.689 21.194 Devonia REA 18.505 2.379 20.884 Heart River REA 18.505 1.475 19.98 Kneehill REA 18.505 2.128 20.633 Mackenzie REA 18.505 1.759 20.264 Myrnam REA 18.505 1.472 19.977 Zawale REA 18.505 1.337 19.842

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com