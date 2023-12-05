Concorde Investment Services Named a 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan By Crain’s Detroit Business
This award would not be possible without our amazing team at Concorde, starting at the top with an all female executive team.”LIVONIA, MICH., USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concorde Investment Services, a full-service broker-dealer, announced that it has been named a 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan by Crain’s Detroit Business.
In partnership with Best Companies Group, Crain’s Detroit Business created an annual statewide survey and awards program to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best places of employment in Southeast Michigan. The chosen companies benefit local economies and businesses, and the workforce.
“We are honored to be named one of Southeast Michigan’s Best Places to Work,” said Danielle Delongchamp, President & CEO Concorde Investment Services. “This award would not be possible without our amazing team at Concorde, starting at the top with an all female executive team. We exist to empower financial professionals, their clients and the community and we believe our culture is unmatched in the financial industry.”
Companies had to participate in a two-part survey process to be considered for the top 100. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Southeast Michigan and analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.
Crain’s Detroit Business unveiled the rankings of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Southeast Michigan in August 2023. To view the full list, please visit: https://www.crainsdetroit.com/awards/best-places-work-2023.
