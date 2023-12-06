From Calibration Basics to Advanced Metrology: Join Morehouse Instrument Company's Free Webinars
YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, has announced six webinars exploring topics like measurement traceability, decision rules, accuracy versus uncertainty, force calibration systems, optimizing Universal Calibrating Machines, and measurement risk.
The webinars are offered at no charge, but attendee size is limited. More information is found online at https://mhforce.com/force-training/.
February 8th - Introduction to Force Calibration Part 1.
During the Introduction to Force Calibration webinars, participants will learn about the basics of force calibration. Designed for beginners, the two sessions will define force calibration, why it is essential, measurement traceability, accuracy vs. uncertainty, force calibration systems, and measurement risk. This webinar is part 1 of the training, and part 2 is on February 15 at 10:00.
February 15 - Introduction to Force Calibration Part 2: Continuing the Journey.
Building on the foundations laid in Part 1, the second session of the Introduction to Force Calibration webinar series on force calibration. Set for February 15 at 10:00 AM, this webinar is an essential continuation for those who joined on February 8. This webinar will explore key topics like measurement traceability, accuracy versus uncertainty, force calibration systems, and measurement risk. Designed with beginners in mind, Part 2 aims to enrich attendees' understanding and skills in force calibration.
March 7 - You Have Questions, We Have Answers
Wondering about the best practices in the metrology field or why a load cell behaves a certain way? Curious about specific calibrations? This is a platform to ask and learn. There's no set agenda. Attendees submit the questions, and Morehouse technicians answer them. Join Morehouse on March 7 at 10:00 AM for the 'You Have Questions, We Have Answers' webinar, a unique opportunity to delve into the world of metrology. In this interactive session, the expert panel of technicians and metrology specialists will answer attendees' queries on various topics.
April 11 – Optimizing Universal Calibrating Machines
Join Morehouse Instrument Company on April 11 at 10 AM for a comprehensive 90-minute webinar titled "Optimizing Universal Calibrating Machines." This session will enhance attendees' understanding and skill in using Universal Calibrating Machines. Participants will explore the critical aspects of what makes a force machine effective. Morehouse will explore common challenges in calibrating force-measuring instruments, introduce adapters that help reduce errors, and reveal strategies to achieve the best uncertainty results. The webinar concludes with a Q&A session with experts. Whether a seasoned professional or new, this webinar is an essential resource.
May 2 –The Force of Decision Rules: Metrology Meets Star Wars
Join Morehouse Instrument Company on May 2 at 10 AM for a unique and engaging 90-minute webinar, "The Force of Decision Rules: Metrology Meets Star Wars," by Morehouse President Henry A. Zumbrun. In this fun and informative session, we'll explore the complex world of decision rules in metrology with a creative twist – using the beloved Star Wars saga as our guide. This webinar will demystify decision rules using examples from 'Episode IV: A New Hope,' making the topic accessible and engaging, even for those who haven't ventured into the Star Wars universe. Concluding with a Q&A session, participants can engage with Mr. Zumbrun on metrology topics. Join us– no prior Star Wars experience is required!
June 6 – Measurements Gone Wrong: The Impact of Metrology Errors
Join Morehouse Instrument Company on June 6 at 10 AM for the 90-minute webinar, “Measurements Gone Wrong: Understanding the Impact of Metrology Errors.” This session will delve into the critical consequences of inaccuracies in measurement uncertainty, the fallout from improper calibration, cost-cutting measures, and other pivotal metrology topics. The webinar will explore why understanding metrological concepts is vital through real-world examples and highlight practical cases. This webinar underscores the everyday relevance of understanding the correct requirements and how slight miscalculations can have far-reaching effects--from the materials used in the home to the seemingly insignificant cardboard of a toilet paper roll. This webinar is about learning from past failures so they do not get repeated.
Morehouse provides a variety of force training from in-person classes, virtual classes, and webinars to teach others how to measure better and achieve the best result possible with its tools.
Companies around the globe rely on Morehouse for accuracy and speed. The company turns around equipment in 7-10 business days so customers can return to work quickly, saving them money.
The York, PA-based company provides force and torque measurement products and services worldwide.
About Morehouse Instrument Company
Morehouse Instrument Company, a trusted and accredited provider of force and torque measurement services for over 100 years, offers measurement uncertainties 10-50 times lower than the competition. Morehouse helps commercial labs, government labs, and other organizations lower their measurement risk by lowering equipment uncertainties for torque and force measurement. Contact Morehouse at Info@MHForce.com
Steven Infanti
