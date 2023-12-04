Direct Energy Regulated Services Announces Natural Gas Rates for December 2023

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Energy Regulated Services has announced default natural gas rates for December 2023. These rates will apply to customers who have not chosen a competitive supplier within the ATCO Gas North and South service territories. The rates have been verified by the Alberta Utilities Commission.

North Service Territory

The North territory includes customers living in and north of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas North service territory, the December regulated natural

gas rate is increasing from the November rate of $2.850 per GJ to $2.902 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for December supplies of approximately $2.663 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.238 per GJ

for November and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for December, based on an average 18 GJ of consumption,

would be approximately $228 in the North.

South Service Territory

The South territory includes customers living south of the City of Red Deer.

• For customers in the ATCO Gas South service territory, the December regulated natural

gas rate is increasing from the November rate of $2.850 per GJ to $2.902 per GJ.

• This rate reflects a market price for December supplies of approximately $2.663 per GJ

as reported by the NGX, and incorporates an adjustment of $0.238 per GJ

for November and prior months.

• The typical residential gas bill for December, based on an average 18 GJ of consumption,

would be approximately $209 in the South.

Further information on regulated gas supply and a complete list of competitive retailers can be found on

the Alberta government’s customer choice website at: w ww .ucahelps.gov.ab.ca .

Estefania Joy Direct Energy Regulated Services 832-588-3634 news@directenergy.com