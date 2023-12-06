Introducing Storyfi: New Credit Union Video and Media Partner Launches
Introducing Storyfi: A New Video and Media Partner for Credit Unions, Community Banks, and Financial System Service Providers
We believe in credit unions, and we see a genuine opportunity to help them tell their stories and support the industry.”LIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Storyfi, LLC., a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), is a new video and media production company with a mission to help credit unions of all sizes tell their unique stories through impactful, strategic, and tailored media services. A joint venture among six prominent Midwest-based credit unions—4Front, Community Choice, ELGA, Honor, Team One, and Wildfire—the Storyfi team has deep experience in credit union marketing and communication.
— Nick Olexa, President/CEO
“We believe in credit unions, and we see a genuine opportunity to help them tell their stories and support the industry,” says President & CEO Nick Olexa. “We’ve been working since the beginning of the year to lay the groundwork, in terms of infrastructure and talent, to ensure we’re delivering the creative and engaging content that our clients need to succeed in a competitive financial services marketplace.”
Storyfi offers a comprehensive range of media services, including video production, annual meeting and live event streaming, media planning and buying, and turn-key media solutions. These services are available to credit unions, financial services commercial clients, community banks, and financial system service providers nationwide.
The Storyfi Board of Directors appointed Olexa as President & CEO in April 2023. A seasoned professional with 16 years of experience in marketing and communications within the credit union industry, he previously held the roles of Vice President of Corporate Marketing at CUSG (formerly CU Solutions Group) and Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Michigan Credit Union League.
In May, Storyfi, LLC. acquired CUBE TV Studios, an award-winning media production team, and its assets from CU Solutions Group (CUSG). This acquisition includes four full-time producers, an extensive client portfolio, associated intellectual property, and production resources.
Among its industry clients, Storyfi continues to serve as the exclusive production partner for the Michigan Credit Union League & Affiliates' long-running statewide cooperative advertising campaign, Try a Credit Union.
For more information about Storyfi and its innovative media services, visit www.storyfi.com or contact info@storyfi.com.
About Storyfi
Storyfi, LLC. is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) formed by six leading Midwest-based credit unions—4Front, Community Choice, ELGA, Honor, Team One, and Wildfire. The organization is dedicated to providing credit unions, credit union/bank commercial clients, community banks, and financial system service providers nationwide with professional, affordable media services, including video production, live event streaming, and media planning.
Storyfi is committed to reshaping the way financial institutions communicate and connect with their members and communities. By offering tailored media solutions and leveraging its exceptional team, the organization empowers organizations to share their compelling narratives effectively.
