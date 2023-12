RUSSIA, December 4 - Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredow 4 December 2023 Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredow 4 December 2023 Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredow 4 December 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredow

Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredow in Moscow.

The officials reviewed the implementation of agreements reached following a meeting between co-chairs of the Russia-Turkmenistan Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Ashgabat on October 10, 2023. They exchanged opinions on issues of preparing for the 13th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the 2nd Russia-Turkmenistan Business Forum, scheduled for January 2024 in Turkmenistan.