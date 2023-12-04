CRAIG BIORN CAPTURES A TALE OF FORTITUDE AND RESILIENCE IN HIS LATEST WORK, “BILAN’S JOURNEY OF HOPE”
Witness the unyielding bravery of a Somalian teenage girl as she navigates a path fraught with hardship and despair in a true story of hope and survivalTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and entrepreneur Craig Biorn takes readers on an unforgettable odyssey of perseverance, unwavering determination, and enduring human spirit in his debut novel, “Bilan's Journey of Hope”. Follow the heartrending true story of the fourteen-year-old Bilan as she faces the seemingly insurmountable challenges in the wake of adversity and hardships caused by the destructive Civil War in Somalia.
Born to a family where her father held a prestigious position as the Director of Education in Somalia and her mother, a fervent high-fashion enthusiast, Bilan's early life orbited around the relentless pursuit of academic excellence to meet her parents' lofty expectations. However, the tranquility of Bilan's life was abruptly shattered when the deafening sounds of shooting and bombing echoed through the western precincts of Mogadishu. In an instant, her world morphed into a starkly contrasting reality, one that demanded unparalleled courage and challenged every facet of her survival instincts.
“An interesting story that is easy to read,” an Amazon customer writes in his review. The book’s succinct but masterfully crafted flow of narrative enthralls the audience into a transformative expedition, stirring a range of sentiments and ultimately uplifting the soul. Its extraordinary anecdote of survival holds a universal message that transcends boundaries, appealing to readers from all walks of life.
Hailing from a town in Zumbrota, Minnesota, Craig Biorn’s early years were shaped by delivering newspapers on his trusty bicycle, which became the gateway to fostering his innate love for connecting with people and relishing the richness of their diverse stories. His literary pursuits began with the creation of his first book, “Bilan's Journey of Hope,” which paved the way for his subsequent novel, “Bah Bah for Barbara,” and marked the emergence of a gifted storyteller in the making.
“Bilan's Journey of Hope” is up for grabs on Amazon in paperback and digital formats.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube