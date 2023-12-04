Post University Uses Humor and Unusual Jobs in National Ad Campaign to Promote Degree Programs in Traditional Fields

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post University has launched a national ad campaign that takes a lighthearted look at eccentric jobs as a backdrop to promoting the University and its degree and certificate programs, in a way that is quite unique from most marketing efforts in higher education.

The campaign, which premieres Dec. 4 across national prime broadcast channels, is the first of its kind for this top-ranked, Connecticut-based online school. The series of commercials showcase captivating narratives of real individuals with unconventional jobs to serve as a dynamic preamble to promoting the University.

The 30-second commercials spotlight five distinct nontraditional careers: ghost hunting, cheese sculpting, ear modeling, pet psychology and dialect coaching, with each professional offering a glimpse into the unique aspects of their trade. Post leverages the uniqueness of these careers to underscore its specialization in 50 degree and certificate programs ranging from business, to early childhood education to healthcare and a commitment to providing a personalized education.

“We hope to inspire students in a tongue-in-cheek way to garner awareness of diverse career paths within strong and continuously growing fields of business, healthcare, education and nursing,” said Post University President and CEO John L. Hopkins. “In today’s highly targeted and entertaining digital media channels, we believe this campaign defies the typical, standard images of students posing with textbooks in lecture halls,” he added.

Over the coming weeks, in an integrated multi-media rollout, Post will showcase the commercials in an advertising campaign on major broadcast networks including ABC, CBS and NBC during finale shows like “The Voice,” “Survivor,” “Amazing Race” and others. Post will also amplify its advertising presence among top platforms such as YouTube, Max (HBO), Paramount + and iHeart Radio.

To learn more about the ad campaign and to watch the commercials, visit https://post.edu/careeryouwant/.

About Post University

Based in Waterbury, Connecticut, since 1890, Post University is known for its innovation and focus on providing every online and on-campus student an educational experience with personalized support. Among the first in the nation and the first in Connecticut to offer full degrees online, Post University offers more than 55 areas of study. Respected for its Honors Program and role in military online education for over 45 years, the University is licensed by the State of Connecticut through the Office of Higher Education and is institutionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education. To learn more, visit www.post.edu.

