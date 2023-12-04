TeddyDAO Partners with Leading Web3 Influencers for a Charitable Christmas Giving Campaign

Participating influencers will promote TeddyDAO auctions for four weeks while their communities will complete social challenges to increase Just Giving charities donations. Exclusive prizes have also been donated by some influencers, up for grabs for Teddy NFT auction winners.

REDDING, CT, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



TeddyDAO , a Polkadot , non-profit DAO and registered charity, has just announced its Christmas campaign - the Teddy Christmas Campout. Participating influencers, including Girl Gone Crypto , Data Dash , Lisa Edwards , Bulldog 1205 , SavageStudios , and Nikki will take patronage over TeddyDAO auctions of TeddyNFTs and encourage their communities to take part and spread the web3 giving spirit. The influencers have hand-picked the Teddy NFTs that will go on auction under their patronage, while some have also donated experiences for the auctions’ winners. The campaign will span over three weeks in the runup to Christmas, and all profits from Teddy NFT sales will go toward charities.





“TeddyDAO was created with giving at heart. We want to show that the crypto community will offset their profits to help those in need. Buying NFT as a charitable donation is an easy way to get started with web3 for those who want to make their first crypto steps safely and, as a bonus, perform a good deed. I am excited to see influencers join in and actively participate in Teddy Christmas Campout. December is the time when the world slows down and opens to others. I am glad that together with the leading voices in crypto, we are allowing the web3 community to become more active in the giving season festivities.” said Ryan Haczynski , TeddyDAO’s ‘Head Teddy’.





As a bonus, TeddyDAO has put aside a minimum of USD 2,000 dedicated to charities where bids are placed. Whether those additional donations will be awarded to charities is up to participating influencers’ communities. For each influencer-led auction, TeddyDAO will announce a social goal (such as achieving a given number of followers or tweet shares), which, upon completion, will unlock an additional donation made by TeddyDAO to a chosen Just Giving charity. When bidding on TeddyDAO auctions, bidders choose the charity to receive the donation should they win the auction. For the TeddyDAO pledged donation, each bid placed for a charity will count as a vote on that charity receiving the additional support. TeddyDAO will count the number of bids placed in each auction to direct additional donations to the foundations that bidders want to support the most (one bid=one vote). The more bids, the more chance for a charity to win.





TeddyDAO has also teased some hidden gems from a couple of participating influencers. Bidders can get more than just the cuddly bear NFT. Several influencers have pledged experiences, which the auction winners will unlock alongside their Teddy NFT. TeddyDAO proves crypto and charitable auctions go hand in hand. Christmas giving has made its way to web3.





How to participate

Participating in Teddy Christmas Campout is easy. All auctions, goals, and prizes (!) will be announced on TeddyDAO Twitter and participating influencers’ platforms.

To participate in an auction, a bidder needs to purchase $GLMR and connect their crypto wallet (TeddyDAO works with Metamask, Talismann, and WalletConnect). After connecting their wallet, the bidder goes to the auction tab and uses their $GLMR to bid and choose the Just Giving charity they want to support. The pledged amount becomes locked until a higher bid is placed. In this instance, your donation is released back to the bidder’s wallet. At the end of the auction, the winning bidder receives the Teddy NFT, while the winning $GLMR amount is converted to USD and sent to the charity selected by the winner.

The Teddy Christmas Campout campaign will go live on December 4th and last until December 22nd.





About TeddyDAO:

TeddyDAO is a charity partnered with Just Giving that uses NFTs to raise money for over 400 charities. Running on Moonbeam (Polkadot) and partnered with Lucky Friday, TeddyDAO auctions one Teddy NFT daily in $GLMR, while 100% of the auction’s winning amount goes to charities. This fully non-profit project aims to change the status quo of crypto and web3, proving that crypto can support those in need. It provides an easy, fun (and charitable!) way for non-crypto natives to enter the web3 realm without the risk of rug-pulls and scams. Teddy NFT holders can sell their Teddy NFTs on NFT marketplaces with a 5% royalty that goes directly into the TeddyDAO treasury and is further distributed to charitable causes. Teddy NFT holders receive TeddyDAO governance rights, allowing them to vote on key decisions regarding the charity and where the money from the TeddyDAO treasury is distributed. Since TeddyDAO is a registered charity, Teddy NFT auction winners can write the value of their donations off their tax (this is dependent on certain tax jurisdictions).

Learn more at teddydao.org .





For any information related to this release, please contact krystyna.kozak@eakdigital.com .

Krystyna Kozak krystyna.kozak at eakdigital.com