Quadient expands cloud-based Mail and Shipping offer to mid and small businesses with S.M.A.R.T. Essential

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced the release of its latest intelligent, cloud-based mailing and multicarrier shipping solution: S.M.A.R.T. Essential. This new subscription-based solution brings Quadient’s S.M.A.R.T. mailroom software, already a leading solution in large-sized company mail centers, to mid-sized and small businesses.

Aligned with its strategy to facilitate the digital transition of Mail-Related solution customers, Quadient successfully introduced S.M.A.R.T. mailroom software in 2020, along with its advanced iX-Series postage and mailing systems. The new S.M.A.R.T. Essential, a cost-effective, foundational solution designed for businesses that send up to 50 packages per week, combines shipping, mailing, accounting, reporting and tracking functionalities into one intuitive interface.

“S.M.A.R.T. Essential continues the expansion of Quadient’s successful suite of intelligent solutions for mailers, allowing a new segment of the market to benefit from the efficiency, accuracy and convenience of this powerful cloud solution,” said Alain Fairise, chief solution officer, Mail Related Solutions for Quadient. “The new release confirms Quadient’s commitment to providing integrated intelligent solutions that streamline the processing of mail and parcels alike and offer robust tracking and analytical capacities to support better informed business decisions for organizations of all sizes.”

S.M.A.R.T. Essential processes domestic and international packages, comparing shipping rates across major carriers, and it offers multiple ways to process mail. Additionally, it simplifies account chargebacks for up to 3,000 accounts and provides the tools to reconcile postage dollars. The solution offers a rich set of standard reporting and provides a consolidated tracking view of mailing and shipping activity. S.M.A.R.T. Essential will be generally available in the USA in the coming weeks, followed by the UK and Ireland in 2024.

