Carl Wayne Meekins Releases “That Spirit of Christmas”

"That Spirit of Christmas"

Inspired When He Heard the Song in "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation"

“This really is special time of year. And as for as the music, I would cut a whole album of Christmas tunes if given the opportunity!!” — Carl Wayne Meekins

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s beginning to sound a lot like Christmas, thanks in part to the release of “That Spirit of Christmas” by Carl Wayne Meekins. He says, “I wanted to pay tribute to a classic that was originally cut by the great Ray Charles. It’s such a beautiful song; very nostalgic. And it brings home that holiday feeling.”

The Nashville based singer and songwriter has now celebrated over 20 holiday seasons in Music City, since moving there with his wife. Along the way, they’ve welcomed a daughter and he’s built a successful home remodeling business. Meekins has also continued working on his music. While he enjoys writing his own songs, he also loves the challenge of covering a classic. “Those that are close to me, know that this is my favorite Christmas tune! They understand why I wanted to record it."

Carl's version of the song is produced by Jeremy Johnson. The two have have worked together in the studios for the last 12 years. Meekins explains. “J.J. was the producer on this one and we wanted to keep it simple, but wanted the B-3 organ in it. We also had to shorten the arrangement for airplay. I cut the vocal in one take. It all went really smooth.”

Meekins was first introduced the “That Spirit of Christmas" when watching "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation". He says, “I heard just a piece of the song and fell and loved it!!

The launch of “That Spirit of Christmas” will wrap up what’s been a big year for Meekins. He’s released three singles in 2023, including: “Stoked”, “Headin’ to the Beach” and “Let it Go”, while also hosting his first annual music event, alongside country greats like Jimmy Wayne, Troy Kemp and Katrina Burgoyne.

Meekins makes no secret that he loves Christmas and the all the songs. “This really is special time of year. And as for as the music, I would cut a whole album of Christmas tunes if given the opportunity!!