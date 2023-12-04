Bay Club Acquires PRO Club in Pacific Northwest Expansion Continuing Growth Along the West Coast

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bay Club Company ("Bay Club") today announced the acquisition of PRO Club Inc., owners/operators of the renowned health and wellness facilities in Seattle, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth in the Pacific Northwest.



Bay Club’s acquisition of the two PRO Club locations marks the company’s third major acquisition in just three months and further ignites their strategic expansion along the West Coast. Bay Club now boasts 26 locations including 10 Campuses from Seattle to San Diego. With a projected membership exceeding 135,000 and a workforce of over 4,000 employees, the company is poised for ongoing, sustainable growth, with more acquisitions coming in 2024.

Rick Caro, an industry veteran, Board Member of The Bay Club Company, and the President of Management Vision, Inc., connected the two active lifestyle brands, knowing they share a natural cultural connection. Caro commented, "this transaction involves the single largest revenue-grossing health/athletic club in the U.S. PRO Club has been a market leader for decades in terms of revenue, memberships, programming and its service levels."

PRO Club’s Seattle and Bellevue locations offer a combined 600,000 square feet of active lifestyle, leisure, and luxury amenities for members. In addition, PRO Club amplifies members’ experiences with a five-star spa and medical services, such as physician and dietician supervised weight management programs, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, and more—most of which were pioneered by co-founder Dr. Mark Dedomenico.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the Bay Club, an exceptional active lifestyle brand that shares our passion and culture for empowering individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals,” said PRO Club President, Dick Knight. “With the Bay Club, opportunities are elevated for members and associates, fostering an even more vibrant community whose focus aligns on achieving lifestyle goals and promoting overall well-being.”

“This acquisition marks a momentous occasion for the club industry as a whole,” said Bay Club President and CEO, Matthew Stevens. “By welcoming PRO Club into our Bay Club family, we not only expand our reach in the Pacific Northwest while enhancing the active lifestyle offerings for our members, but we also create another investment proof point for courageous founders such as Dick Knight and Dr. Mark Dedomenico.” Both will be staying on with Bay Club as strategic advisors for a minimum of three years.

For more information about The Bay Club Company, and to keep an eye out for more acquisitions that will strengthen existing and new regions in their portfolio, visit www.bayclubs.com .

ABOUT PRO CLUB

Since 1973, PRO Club is one of the nation’s largest health clubs, employing 800 individuals. Much more than a gym, PRO Club is a resort-style destination expanding nearly a square mile with 26 courts for sports, four indoor swimming pools, seven specialized group fitness studios, five, expansive fitness centers, a full-service spa, medical spa, medical services and more.

PRO Club was originally home to the Seattle SuperSonics basketball team and members can play basketball on the original NBA SuperSonics Court or NCAA Final Four Court from the Kingdome. The PRO Club properties also include a boutique style gym in South Lake Union, Bel-Red CrossFit, the PRO Strength & Conditioning Center, and PRO Medical.

ABOUT BAY CLUB

With a robust and growing portfolio of clubs spanning from San Diego to Seattle, The Bay Club Company is a leader in the active lifestyle space and strives to deliver fitness, sports, family, and hospitality experiences across the West Coast.

Through its innovative Shared Membership concept, Bay Club recognizes that "family" encompasses diverse connections beyond traditional boundaries. Members curate memberships that reflect their unique networks of friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members, creating a vibrant and inclusive community designed for their life.

From elevated fitness and leisure facilities to engaging programming and amenities, Bay Club invites members to embrace an active lifestyle. As Bay Club continues to evolve, it remains committed to fostering communities of well-being, connection, and transformation across their portfolio.

For additional information on The Bay Club Company and its legacy, please visit www.bayclubs.com .

Media Contact:

Marissa Lucas

marissa.lucas@bayclubs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/993e1d46-e5a7-4ee4-b7e5-44d582421392