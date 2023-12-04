Strategic Leadership Transition at HUB Security: Noah Hershcoviz Appointed CEO while Uzi Moscovich Assumes back an Active Director Role

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services ("HUB Security" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce significant changes to its executive leadership team, marking a strategic shift to propel the Company's business and target shareholder value.

HUB’s board has unanimously appointed Noah Hershcoviz as the new Chief Executive Officer. Noah currently serves as the Company’s Chief Strategy Officer and a member of its Board of Directors, and his deep understanding of the Company's vision and his strategic acumen position him as an exceptional candidate to lead HUB Security into its next growth phase. His appointment is effective immediately.

Noah commented on his appointment, stating: “Many of our general public and institutional investors are well familiar with my work at HUB. I believe HUB is undervalued and can reach new heights in its business performance. I took this position to work hard on restoring investor confidence and building a formidable business, which I am confident can be achieved. I have a clear execution plan and will communicate regularly with our shareholders, bringing a new level of transparency.”

Noah was formerly a member of the EY Transaction Advisory team and has global banking and business experience with multi-billion-dollar international public companies and IPOs. Noah has played a central role in raising capital for HUB and strengthening the management team while building the forward strategy including setting the stage for forthcoming business combinations. He has also been responsible for interacting with HUB’s global shareholders. Noah has become a pivotal contributor to HUB’s vision and future, which was the fundamental reason behind his appointment as the Company’s CEO.

Simultaneously, Uzi Moscovich, who was the Chairman of the Board up till 11 months ago, and played a crucial role in navigating HUB Security through multiple challenges and restoring stability following the termination of the previous CEO, will be assuming back the role of Active Director on the board.

For further information or inquiries, please contact: info@hubsecurity.com

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd ("HUB Security" or the “Company”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The Company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances, as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

