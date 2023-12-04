SIAF team work and cooperation for the XVII PG highly commendable- PM Sogavare.

Partnership between the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, Solomon Islands International Assistance Force and the Royal Papua New Guinea Police Constabulary has placed Solomon Islands at the highest record in hospitality, peace and security of the 17th Pacific Games in Honiara. Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare MP made the remarks during an occasion at GBR, Henderson, to mark the closing of the PG2023 security operations.

Prime Minister Sogavare highlighted ‘Team work’ and ‘co-operation’ stood out during the two weeks joint operation.

“I am confident that the positive legacy created from this partnership will go a long way in boosting public confidence in the capabilities of the RSIPF thereby contributing to other important developments that will come in the future of our beloved country,” Prime Minister Sogavare added.

The SIAF joint operation comprises the Australian Federal Police/Defence Force, New Zealand Defence Force/Police, Fiji Defence Force, Royal Papua New Guinea Police Constabulary and RSIPF.

Prime Minister Sogavare said, the assistance received by the RSIPF signals the complete restoration of law and order post 2021 social disorder.

Other challenges faced by the government as it prepared for the games included COVID19 and the ongoing security threats that put to test national security capabilities and capacities to host the games however, the collaborative understanding, cooperation and commitment by Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea in assisting the RSIPF with Security Plans is highly commendable

The country is safe and very capable to deliver important unifying developments in the region,” PM Sogavare confidently stated.

He adds, Law and order, peace and national security are intact and participating athletes and visitors were able to enjoy the tranquility of our environment in the true spirit of sports and excitement.

Prime Minister Sogavare concludes, “the government and people of Solomon Islands sincerely acknowledge the people and the Government of Australia, the people and Government of the Republic of Fiji, the people and Government of New Zealand, the people and government of Papua New Guinea, RSIPF and CSSI for their dedicated commitment to ensure that Honiara is safe and secured for the 17th Pacific Games.”

