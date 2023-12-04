Heritage Grocers Group to Expand its Footprint in Nevada

Cardenas Markets to Open 58th Store Location in Las Vegas

ONTARIO, California, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Grocers Group (“Heritage” or “HGG”), one of the leading Hispanic food retailers in the country, is pleased to announce it is expanding its footprint in Las Vegas, Nevada.



On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, Cardenas Markets will celebrate the opening of its 58th store location bringing Heritage Grocers total store count to 115 locations in 6 states.

The newest Cardenas Markets store stands at approximately 40,000 sq. ft. and is located at 4015 S Buffalo Dr. in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The Heritage team is excited to expand its presence in the Las Vegas market with the opening of our 58th Cardenas Markets location,” said Doug Sanders, Chairman and CEO of Heritage Grocers Group. “We strive to deliver an exceptional shopping experience where our customers will find a wide assortment of fresh and authentic products reflective of the local community.”

Our new Cardenas location features:

A colorful Produce Department with a wide array of perfectly ripe, seasonal fruits and vegetables from the USA and Latin America at affordable prices

A Full-Service Meat Department with fresh cuts of beef, pork, and chicken cut daily, in addition to a large selection of seafood

An authentic Mexican Cocina where customers will find delicious carnitas, tamales, taquería classics and enjoy great Daily Deal options

A Bakery filled with specialty pastries, desserts, cakes, pan dulce and bolillos baked fresh daily

A full selection of pinatas and balloons for all occasions

and for all occasions An on-site Money Business Service Center

The store will operate daily from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Dec. 6, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. in the parking lot of the new store which will include remarks from local dignitaries, performances by Spring Valley High School Band and Cheerleaders in addition to live mariachis.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony, product giveaways and face painting will also take place in the parking lot, and the first 100 customers to enter the store will receive a $50 Cardenas Markets gift card.

To further its ongoing tradition of community support, the Cardenas Markets Foundation will make donations totaling $25,000 to Spring Valley High School ($10,000), University Medical Center Foundation ($5,000), Three Squares Food Bank ($5,000), and Children’s Foundation of Las Vegas ($5,000).

About Cardenas Markets:

Cardenas Markets is headquartered in Ontario, CA, and currently operates a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Markets banner. Today, Cardenas Markets is one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country with stores in California, Nevada, and Arizona. For more information visit cardenasmarkets.com.

About Heritage Grocers Group:

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG) is a leading specialty, ethnic food retailer that offers an extensive assortment of both traditional and specialty grocery items to the communities it serves. With a unique customer experience focused on freshness, authenticity and affordability, the HGG family of destination groceries incorporate freshly made ethnic foods, differentiated floor formats presenting distinct specialty categories and localized assortments that engage with each community. Headquartered in Ontario, California, Heritage Grocers Group operates in six states: California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas, and Illinois, with a total of 57 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner, and 7 stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.



