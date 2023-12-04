Federal Government Announces New Commitment to Canada’s Wool Industry at First Ever International Conference

MONTREAL, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle, representing the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, announced an investment of over $185,000 for the Canadian Wool Council (CWC) to continue its work to build a more sustainable wool industry in Canada and spread awareness of the beneficial qualities of Canadian wool.



In recent years, the importance of revitalizing the wool industry, one of Canada’s oldest, has come to the forefront, due to wool’s natural, sustainable and biodegradable properties as well as its myriad technical qualities. Further developing Canada’s wool industry will provide consumers at home and in international markets with a greater variety of sustainably produced and biodegradable products.

The funds announced today through the federal AgriMarketing Program, under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP), will support the CWC in building the brand for Canadian wool, promoting trade and export opportunities, connecting the sector with global best practices, and improving industry and consumer awareness through education and promotional activities.

Sustainable CAP is a 5-year (2023-28), $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation and resiliency in the agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60% federally and 40% provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories.

This announcement coincides with the first-ever Canadian meeting of the International Wool Textile Organization, the global authority for the wool trade, held in Montreal, the traditional home of Canadian textile manufacturing. The event features delegates from around the world meeting to discuss the latest industry trends and opportunities with a heavy emphasis on Canadian wool and the Canadian companies who transform it.

"Canada has a world-class wool industry and there so many incredible folks who are helping to shape it. We’re so pleased to provide funding through AgriMarketing to help the Canadian Wool Council share the benefits of this high-quality and sustainable product here in Canada and around the world."



- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

“This investment will help position the Canadian Wool Council to continue their work building a brand for Canadian wool and better connect our industry to the world. Here in Montreal at the global wool industry’s first-ever Canadian meeting, we are seeing the advantages of Canada sharing it’s agricultural, manufacturing and design talents with the world.”

- Brenda Shanahan, Member of Parliament for Châteauguay-Lacolle

“Canadian wool is renewable, sustainable and biodegradable and so versatile. We applaud today's investment from the Government of Canada which demonstrates their commitment to developing the full potential of this natural fibre and improving the lives of Canadians across the value-chain—from producer to consumer.”

- Matthew J. Rowe, CEO, Canadian Wool Council and The Campaign for Wool – Canada

Ontario Sheep Farmers & Alberta Lamb Producers, organizations who collectively represent the majority of Canadian sheep producers, have also provided financial support for this initiative.





The AgriMarketing Program aims to increase and diversify exports to international markets and seize domestic market opportunities through industry-led promotional activities that differentiate Canadian products and producers, and leverage Canada’s reputation for high-quality and safe food.





The Canadian Wool Council is a not-for-profit industry association that represents the entire wool sector in Canada from producer to consumer. Their aim is to improve consumer awareness of the unique qualities of Canadian wool and to develop opportunities for the fibre and the Canadians who transform it.





