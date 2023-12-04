Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,408 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,327 in the last 365 days.

AB Linas Agro Group: notification on acquisition of block of shares of the Company

AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company), received a notification from UAB “SB Asset Management” on the acquisition of block of shares and voting rights of the Company (enclosed).


Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

Attachment


Primary Logo

You just read:

AB Linas Agro Group: notification on acquisition of block of shares of the Company

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more