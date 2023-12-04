Done. Reaches Milestone in Opening 30 Physical Clinic Locations

San Francisco, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Done., a patient-first startup established by a team of experts dedicated to supporting the millions of adults facing the ADHD and mental health crisis, has opened 30 new in-person clinics in 2023 to provide convenient access to ADHD treatment management across the U.S., reaching a milestone in its physical service point expansions.

These new clinic locations, strategically located in California, Texas, New York, Florida, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and 25 other states in easily accessible areas, offer face-to-face consultations with board-certified clinicians to enhance treatment experience.

This innovative venture extends Done.'s services across 35 U.S. states nationwide, reflecting its commitment to bringing widespread and accessible mental health care to more locations across the country. This approach broadens Done.'s operational focus, which, over the past two years, has primarily only provided online telehealth services.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately six million children between 3 and 17 years old are affected by ADHD. Although it's one of the most common neurological disorders among children, its symptoms often persist into adulthood. Data based on the National Comorbidity Survey Replication showed that an estimated 4.4% of U.S. adults between 18 and 44 are affected by ADHD. Treatment costs and the loss in productivity caused by ADHD have incurred a significant burden on the patient and the economy. Despite its prevalence, the disorder is underdiagnosed and misunderstood.

Initially a passion project to aid those struggling to access mental healthcare, Done. enables those with ADHD to achieve their potential through a patient-centric, technologically-advanced treatment platform that minimizes costs and waiting times. It has evolved into a vital platform for ADHD treatment amidst the global healthcare challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as physician burnout and inefficient insurance processes. Now, Done. plays an active role in reshaping the landscape of ADHD treatment by offering a more comprehensive, accessible and cost-effective alternative to traditional ADHD care systems.

Done. connects patients with board-certified psychiatric professionals, providing online consultations, diagnoses, round-the-clock support and medication delivery. The platform prioritizes operational efficiency and follows stringent safety standards to ensure high-quality professional psychiatric care.

To safeguard patient welfare, Done. utilizes multistate Prescription Drug Monitoring Programs (PDMPs). Prior to a clinical assessment, patients undergo comprehensive screenings for substance use, depression and anxiety through standardized methods recognized by the psychiatric community. These measures are vital to reduce self-harm tendencies in those with ADHD symptoms.

Potential patients also complete the Adult ADHD Self-Assessment Scale, a benchmark diagnostic tool in academic psychiatry. While screenings are highly effective in identifying ADHD, they are not infallible; hence, the necessity of a subsequent evaluation by Done.'s qualified psychiatrists or nurse practitioners.

Following a healthcare professional’s confirmation for treatment enrollment, a tailored and personalized treatment plan is formulated. Medication safety is a top priority for Done. Prescriptions are always issued with strict adherence to legal regulations. For treatments involving controlled substances, a 30-day limit is enforced to mitigate the risks of misuse, which our extensive care team vigilantly monitors. Patients also engage in monthly check-ins and a biannual review to reassess progress on the Done. platform.

In July 2023, Done. unveiled Future Health, a new digital brand underpinning mental health innovations, serving as the overarching brand for Done. This initiative equips mental health professionals with actionable, data-informed insights to refine specialty care for a variety of conditions. With the introduction of Future Health, Done. reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing mental health services and ADHD specialty care, marking a progressive new phase in healthcare innovation.

Future Health's mission extends to addressing mental health issues globally, aiming to significantly improve treatment response rates and achieve considerable cost savings for both patients and payers. Efficiency gains are substantial, with patients reporting over 11 hours saved annually due to streamlined care and an 83% boost in chronic care management efficiency.

Since the launch of its in-person locations, Done. has achieved remarkable patient reviews, earning a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of more than 4.5 out of 5. This excellent rating underscores the effectiveness of Done’s treatment system and the benefits of their expanded physical presence on patient experiences.

Done. is a digital health platform dedicated to empowering everyone living with attention deficit and hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to reach their fullest potential. Through a patient-first, technology-powered ADHD treatment platform, industry-leading digital health company, Done. is making high quality psychiatric chronic care management more accessible and affordable for patients.

