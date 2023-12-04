Truveta welcomes Patrick Caubel, Pfizer Chief Safety Officer, to its Board of Directors

BELLEVUE, Wash., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truveta, the company with a mission of saving lives with data, welcomes its first member from the life science industry to its Board of Directors. The Truveta Board of Directors ensures the data and analytics company is operating in pursuit of its mission, providing strategic, scientific, and operational direction.

Today, Truveta welcomes Dr. Patrick Caubel as an independent board member. He has more than 25 years of experience in the life science industry, leading pharmacovigilance and epidemiology teams at Pfizer, Sanofi-Genzyme, Sanofi-Pasteur, and Johnson & Johnson. A trained ob-gyn physician who practiced for nearly 20 years before moving full-time into drug development and pharmaceutical research, Dr. Caubel brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to Truveta’s board. A prolific researcher, Dr. Caubel has 49 peer-reviewed publications referenced in PubMed and is regularly cited for his work in pharmacovigilance. Today he leads a global team as Pfizer’s Chief Safety Officer.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Truveta in a shared pursuit to use the enormous potential of data to save lives,” said Caubel. “The work Truveta is doing to unlock the value of real-world data to help advance pharmacovigilance is critical to improving patient care. I look forward to contributing to this board and helping Truveta support its members in addressing the most difficult medical questions of today.”

“Transparency and trust are cornerstones of Truveta and the leadership from our Board of Directors is essential for the company to remain true to its mission of saving lives with data,” said Terry Myerson, CEO at Truveta. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Caubel as an independent board member who brings unique life sciences industry perspective to our board of innovative healthcare leaders.”

“Truveta has made tremendous growth by bringing together health systems members and life science companies across the nation to advance discovery and innovation,” said Wasif Rasheed, Truveta’s Board of Directors Chair and Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue and Growth Officer at Providence. “We welcome Dr. Caubel and his unique experience to the Truveta board.”

Dr. Caubel was elected to Truveta’s board by the current health system-led board, and not appointed by Pfizer. Pfizer does not own Truveta equity. In his board capacity, Dr. Caubel will not have access to any customer’s research with Truveta.

About Truveta

Truveta is a growing collective of health systems that provide more than 18% of all daily clinical care in the US. Truveta is trusted by more than 50 leading healthcare and life science customers to study safety and effectiveness, improve patient care, and train medical AI. Across these leading organizations, Truveta connects data, people, and ideas to pursue a shared mission of saving lives with data.

Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, HealthPartners, Henry Ford Health System, HonorHealth, Inova, Lehigh Valley Health Network, MedStar Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, MetroHealth, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Premier Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sanford Health, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, TriHealth, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

