Agital Successfully Completes Full Integration of Exclusive Concepts, Expanding Nationwide Reach, Ecommerce Expertise, Client Portfolio and Service Offering

Scott Smigler named Agital's Division President after leading Exclusive Concepts for over 26 years

BURLINGTON, Mass., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agital, the agency delivering measurable business results to marketers and business leaders, announced today the successful integration of performance marketing firm Exclusive Concepts, leading to significant client base growth, advancement of its ecommerce capabilities, and expansion of its leadership team.



As part of this integration, Scott Smigler, who founded Exclusive Concepts in 1997 as one of the first ecommerce-focused agencies in the United States, was named Division President at Agital. In his new role, Scott will advance Agital's efforts to disrupt the ecommerce space and introduce a robust strategic framework designed to help ecommerce businesses achieve sustainable growth. This framework - the Virtuous Activity Cycle - developed and refined over the last 26 years, aims to diversify investment across five desired outcomes - Awareness, Consideration, Conversion, Loyalty, and Advocacy - with each outcome supporting faster, healthier, and more holistic growth.

“Previously at Exclusive Concepts, and now at Agital, everything we do centers on helping our clients grow faster and more profitably,” said Agital’s Division President Scott Smigler. “We’ve built best-of-breed measurement and forecasting capabilities that enable us to continuously iterate and improve upon the strategies we deliver to our clients and help them maximize the impact of each channel on their overarching business goals.”

The appointment of Scott Smigler as Division President comes on the heels of other industry veterans joining Agital’s ranks, including Jeff Wolf as Chief Financial Officer, Jane Lopez as Chief People Officer, and Matt Heffernan as Vice President of IT. Additionally, Frank Kjaersgaard, a veteran in the SaaS space who has led the development of Exclusive Concepts’ proprietary platform for over 10 years, has been appointed Agital’s Chief Technology Officer. This experienced leadership team has successfully completed over two dozen acquisitions in the marketing services sector and will leverage that expertise to power Agital's growth trajectory through strategic acquisitions and strong organic expansion.

Beyond the expansion of Agital’s leadership team and headcount, the integration of Exclusive Concepts has significantly bolstered its capabilities to serve ecommerce brands. The Virtuous Activity Cycle framework helps Agital create and deliver high-impact integrated marketing strategies while Agital’s advanced measurement and forecasting platform allows for their continuous iteration and improvement. In addition, Exclusive Concepts brings in over 25 top-tier partnerships with marketing and ecommerce leaders like Google, Microsoft, Klaviyo, BigCommerce, Meta, Amazon, and many more.

"CMOs and business leaders are overwhelmed by the dynamic complexity of digital marketing and ecommerce. We have built Agital into a modern, integrated marketing firm to simplify the path to growth and deliver measurable results to our clients,” said Jeff Reynolds, CEO at Agital. “Exclusive Concepts’ commitment to connecting channel performance to overarching business goals is a big reason why Agital stands head and shoulders above the competition - both in the ecommerce space and outside of it.”

The acquisition of Exclusive Concepts has added more than three hundred clients into Agital's portfolio. With the integration, Agital also offers end-to-end services for ecommerce clients across a variety of channels and platforms including paid and organic search, paid social, email & SMS, marketplaces, programmatic advertising and more. For more information visit https://agital.com.

About Agital

Agital is an integrated marketing services agency with a vision to create an impact for its clients, partners, employees, and the industry. With a national presence and offices in Boston, Washington DC, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, and St Louis, our insights-driven approach to strategy is redefining how marketing services are delivered and aligned with clients’ core business objectives. Agital’s full suite of marketing services encompasses holistic and channel-specific offerings designed to advance client performance. From paid and organic search, social media, email, marketplaces and programmatic to PR, creative, and web development, we have the expertise and integrated approach to achieve client goals. For more information, visit agital.com.

Neil Davies

neil@broadsheetcomms.com