Secure I.T. Environments Celebrates 20 years of Leading UK Data Centre Design, Installation and Maintenance

Our projects and maintenance divisions have gone from strength to strength and earned us an enviable reputation in the data centre world.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure I.T. Environments Ltd (SITE), one of the UK’s leading design and build companies for modular, containerised and micro data centres, today celebrates its 20th anniversary providing data centres and proactive maintenance services to the private and public sectors, including the NHS, Government departments, financial services, manufacturing and retail.
Chris Wellfair, Projects Director at Secure I.T. Environments said, “20 years has flown by for the team, and we are thankful to every one of them for the role they have played in our success. Thank you also to our clients, many of whom have been with us a number of years and trusted us with their most critical projects.
“Our projects and maintenance divisions have gone from strength to strength and earned us an enviable reputation in the data centre world for a friendly service, with creative and practical designs that are professionally installed with the highest quality components. Our whole philosophy has been based on client trust, mutual respect, and a willingness to assist.”
Secure I.T. Environments Ltd was born when three senior team members from a company based in Germany exiting the UK market decided to “go it alone” – the rest is history! The team saw the potential for high quality secure and energy efficient data centres, and was an early pioneer of modular data centres. Today it’s ModCel Containerised data centres are setting new standards in what can be achieved in this form factor, with every feature that could be expected in a new build energy efficienct data centre.
The company’s first order was in December 2003 from Broxbourne Borough Council for a small internal room with full infrastructure and on going maintenance.
Many of the SITE’s projects have not only needed ingenuity in the design, but in the installation planning to ensure minimal disruption and downtime, including some “head scratching” logistical problems. Some of the company’s landmark projects include:
- Glangwili Hospital Containerised data centre – A containerised solution that had to be crane lifted into a small courtyard, that required a well planned and speedy installation as car parks and theatres had to be temporarily closed.
- Guys and St Thomas – Data centre built into busy outdoor car park with flood barriers next to the Thames.
- Offshore project – Eight data centres, with a large external structure, fast track completed with shipping and transportation of all equipment. Completed in record time for the client and on budget.
- Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Millennium Seed Bank – A unique project to provide an environmentally controlled secure modular cold room storage facility for the largest and most diverse wild plant species genetic resource in the world.
