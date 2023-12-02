Message by Prime Minister Robert Golob on International Day of Persons with Disabilities

SLOVENIA, December 2 - The Government is working to ensure and protect the rights of people with disabilities, including by designing a system to reform the provision of personal assistance services. The aim is to create a system of complementary community-based services, ensuring that those who need it receive the services that best suit their needs and offer the greatest benefit to them. Furthermore, the purpose is to integrate personal assistance services, long-term care services and social inclusion services for people with disabilities into a single network. The system will have a single entry point and services will be structured to maximise accessibility for all people with disabilities in need.

The purpose of drafting the Tactile Sign Language Act proposal is to improve the situation of the deafblind. Deafblindness, one of the most severe forms of disability, is a condition in which both vision and hearing are impaired at the same time. The tactile sign language is unique because it is based on touch, giving those with deafblindness a reliable way to transmit information. In 2021, Slovenia became the first country in the world to enshrine the tactile sign language in its constitution, and its free use and development will be legally regulated.

The Disabled Persons Organizations Act was amended in 2023 with the goal of systematically regulating the tasks of the National Council of Disabled People's Organisations of Slovenia and of funding their activities in the public interest. Additionally, the aim is to increase the participation of people with disabilities in the regulatory adoption process. It should be emphasised that this amendment does not designate a single spokesperson for people with disabilities, but rather gives all disability organisations an equal role.

The efforts for equality, fairness and inclusion of people with disabilities in all aspects of life and functioning of the whole society continue, and with the joint cooperation of disabled people's organisations and all those who are responsible for the situation of people with disabilities in society, I believe that our work for the well-being of persons with disabilities will be even more successful.