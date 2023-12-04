European Federation of Geologists and Italian National Council of Geologist Advocating for Geoscience’s Crucial Role in Climate Action at COP28

Geology Plays a Pivotal Role in Fighting Climate Change

Geologists, through their study of climate change impacts on natural hazards like landslides, coastal erosion, earthquakes, and sea-level rise, play a pivotal role in addressing some of the most pressing issues in society. These also encompass the access to renewable energy sources, mineral supply and water management. Geologists are instrumental in delivering most of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring resilience to environmental change or geological hazards for people, jobs, and infrastructure.

CNG President, Arcangelo Francesco Violo emphasises: “The role of geologists is crucial in planning the future of society, in a context where environmental and land pressures continue to intensify. This challenge is further exacerbated by the growth of the global population, leading to increased poverty and challenges in accessing basic necessities. The management and conservation of threatened natural resources is the real challenge for achieving a sustainable future, in a landscape where each of us is called upon to play our part.”

The joint presence of the EFG and CNG at COP28 clearly manifests the geological community’s commitment to addressing crucial environmental challenges and underscores the urgency of globally coordinated actions to ensure a sustainable future for our planet. About the geologists’ presence at COP28, EFG President David Govoni clearly points out that “participation in COP28 represents an unprecedented opportunity for our profession to collaborate with other sectors to address climate change. Finding ourselves at a critical juncture, geologists have been and will be instrumental in researching and implementing practical solutions on issues, such as land use planning with respect to the effects of climate change and in the energy transition on topics such as underground CO 2 storage, critical materials research and geothermal energy utilisation. To achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, increasing the geologists’ presence in the field is essential”.

Showcasing Innovation: CRM-geothermal and CEEGS Projects

EFG proudly presents two groundbreaking EU-funded projects at COP28 – CRM-geothermal and CEEGS. These initiatives stand at the forefront of developing disruptive technology solutions with the potential to support the global energy transition. The projects exemplify EFG’s commitment to advancing innovative approaches that contribute to a sustainable and resilient future.

The Horizon Europe-funded CRM-geothermal project aims at combining the extraction of critical raw materials and energy from geothermal fluids, intending to decrease the European Union’s dependency on imported resources, aligning with the objectives of the EU Green Deal.

CEEGS is pioneering a cross-sectoral technology for the energy transition. By combining renewable energy storage, CO 2 storage in geological formations, and geothermal heat extraction, CEEGS aims to significantly contribute to the global shift towards sustainable energy practices.

Importance of a Skilled Geological Wirkforce to Reach 2030 SDGs

In collaboration with the Italian National Council of Geologists, David Govoni delivered a thought-provoking talk on “Understanding the Territories to Plan and Initiate the Multi-Transition – The Geosciences to Achieve the SDGs of 2030.” This presentation, part of an event at the Italian Pavilion on December 3, emphasised the role of geosciences in driving a multi-transition approach towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

EFG is actively engaged in policy advocacy at the European level, calling for increased investment in geoscience education and training. Additionally, the Federation advocates for a stronger political recognition of the profession of Geologist in relevant EU legislation. Elevating the profile and competencies of the geological workforce and facilitating international mobility are deemed crucial in tackling climate change effectively.