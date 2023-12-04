PodcastOne Acquires Exclusive Multiyear Rights to Rabia & Ellyn Solve the Case from Hosts Rabia Chaudry and Ellyn Marsh

Addition Marks the 21st Podcast Added to the PodcastOne Network This Year

Nearly One Million Downloads, 45 Episodes Since Debut

LOS ANGELES, CA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PodcastOne (NASDAQ: PODC), a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveOne ( NASDAQ: LVO ), which owns 80% of the PODC common stock, announced today that it has acquired the exclusive multiyear sales and distribution rights to New York Times best-selling author and attorney Rabia Chaudry’s and actress Ellyn Marsh’s true crime genre podcast, Rabia & Ellyn Solve the Case. Chaudry, who initiated the worldwide sensation podcast Serial and also served as an Executive Producer on the HBO documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed and Marsh, who starred on Broadway in Enron and Kinky Boots, host the weekly show.

Everyone has a true crime story they're obsessed with solving. Join true-crime experts, Chaudry and Marsh, along with special celebrity guests as they break down their favorite true crime cases. With Chaudry’s legal expertise and Marsh’s comedic wit, you’ll be seeing these cases in a whole new light. Launched in 2022, Rabia & Ellyn Solve the Case has delivered top performing episodes on everything from boy band empresario Lou Pearlman to the devastating murder of Matthew Shepard.

"We are excited to join the PodcastOne family of shows and look forward to continuing to grow Rabia and Ellyn Solve The Case with this new partnership! Ellyn and I love working together, we love true crime, we love our incredibly engaged audience. This show is a labor of love and fun, a marriage of entertainment and education, a coming together of sluethy nerds that love getting into the weeds of a case, and we are confident that we are bringing something unique and special to PodcastOne's network,” said Chaudry.

“The addition of Rabia & Ellyn takes our roster of top notch true crime programming to another level. We are excited to host, market and monetize the existing episodes and launch new seasons of this podcast in 2024. Many of our super fans that listen to our true crime network haven’t yet been exposed to this program and we are thrilled to be able to introduce it to them,” said Kit Gray, President and Co-Founder of PodcastOne.

PodcastOne’s full roster of top ranked podcasts includes programming across top genres such as news, comedy, true crime and society and culture, including shows such as Bad Bad Thing, True Crime All The Time Unsolved, The Prosecutors, Court Junkie, Cold Case Files, I Survived, Baby Mamas No Drama, The Adam Carolla Show, and The Schaub Show. PodcastOne shows are available through PodcastOne , Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC) is a Los Angeles based podcast network founded in 2012 by Kit Gray and Norm Pattiz providing creators and advertisers with a full 360-degree solution in sales, marketing, public relations, production, and distribution delivering over 2.1 billion downloads per year with a community of 250 of the top podcasters, including Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jordan Harbinger, LadyGang, and A&E's Cold Case Files. PodcastOne has built a distribution network reaching over 1 billion listeners a month across all of its own properties, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ), Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Samsung and over 150 shows exclusively available in Tesla vehicles. PodcastOne is also the parent company of LaunchpadOne , an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. For more information, visit podcastone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Twitter at @podcastone .

About LiveOne, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne (Nasdaq: PODC ), PPVOne, Gramophone Media, Palm Beach Records, CPS, LiveXLive, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR’s OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone .

