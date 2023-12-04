Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market Innovations, Growth,Competitive Landscape, Drivers, Trends by2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
DDoS protection solutions are designed to detect and mitigate DDoS attacks. It offers detection of application layer attacks and network layer attacks as well as protects against volumetric attacks.
Market Dynamics:
The distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to surging volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks globally. For instance, according to a report by Kaspersky in 2021, the overall number of DDoS attacks observed increased by 12% year-on-year. In addition, rising adoption of cloud-based services among enterprises is also expected to aid market growth over the forecast period. Cloud environments rely heavily on internet connectivity and are susceptible to DDoS attacks. Thus, enterprises are implementing DDoS protection solutions to safeguard their online infrastructure and ensure business continuity.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1182
The growing concern of cyber security attacks is driving demand for DDoS protection solutions
With the increasing shift towards digitalization and remote working models due to pandemic, the surface attack area for cyber criminals has also increased tremendously. Organizations across all industries are witnessing a significant rise in frequency and complexity of security threats. As per various research reports, DDoS attacks have grown by 40-50% since the start of pandemic in 2020. Hackers and botnets are leveraging the ample attack opportunities to wreak large-scale disruption. Downtime due to DDoS attacks can severely hurt brand reputation and commercial interests of businesses. To ensure business continuity and user experience, organizations are proactively investing in advanced DDoS protection mechanisms. Leading DDoS mitigation vendors are offering always-on security services and visibility into network traffic patterns to help enterprises avoid revenue loss from website/application outages.
Top Key Players:
Arbor Networks, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva incapsula, Radware Ltd., Corero Network Security, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Nexusguard Ltd., and DOSarrest Internet Security Ltd.
Detailed Segmentation:
On the basis of component, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Services
Solutions
On the basis of security type, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Network Security
Application Security
Database Security
End-Point Security
On the basis of deployment mode, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Cloud
Hybrid
On-Premises
On the basis of organization size, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
On the basis of end-user industry, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Government and Defense
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Others (Education, Research)
Click Here to Request Customization of this Research Report:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1182
Budget Constraints for SMEs restricts adoption of comprehensive DDoS protection plans
While the need for DDoS protection is rising exponentially, cost remains a major challenge especially for small and medium enterprises. Compared to large enterprises, the cyber security budget of SMEs is relatively low owing to constraints around capital expenditure and existing priorities. SMEs often lack in-house cyber security expertise as well, limiting their ability to implement on-premise DDoS mitigation infrastructure. Deploying dedicated hardware and devices requires higher upfront investments which most SMEs hesitate to incur due to uncertain ROI. Affordable subscription models and software-defined security services have lowered the entry barriers to some extent but the overall solution and management costs still put comprehensive protection plans out of reach for a lot of resource-strapped SMEs. This leaves them vulnerable to even small volume attacks which can severely disrupt daily operations.
Transition to cloud-based services opens new growth avenues
The rapid shift towards cloud-based applications and infrastructure is opening new opportunities for DDoS protection vendors. As companies leverage hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the attack surface gets distributed which challenges traditional network-based security models. Cloud security providers are addressing this by offering cloud-native DDoSaaS solutions that deliver centrally-managed security-as-a-service. Their cloud-delivered models help enterprises achieve capex avoidance, simplify deployment and management while maintaining high scalability. Vendors are innovating cloud DDoS solutions with capabilities like device and traffic learning, behavioral analysis, API protection etc. to enable instant scalability during attacks. For cost-sensitive SMBs, the pay-as-you-go consumption flexibility of cloud relieves budget constraints and improves accessibility to robust protection. This growing demand for cloud-optimized DDoS security infrastructures and services will be a key growth driver in coming years.
Evolution of attack vectors drives innovation in detection and response mechanisms
As attackers refine their techniques, the nature and scale of DDoS threats continue to evolve rapidly. Threat actors are leveraging new assault vectors like IoT botnets, DNS amplification etc. to bypass traditional signatures and evade detection. Moreover, multi-vector attacks that concurrently target application and network layers with varying payloads are on the rise. This dynamic threat landscape challenges the static rule-based security mechanisms employed by many organizations. Leading DDoS protection vendors are innovating their offerings to autonomously adapt protection in real-time. Technologies like AI/ML powered behavioral analytics and application profiling are gaining prominence. Their advanced detection abilities help enterprises proactively identify and block even unknown DDoS threats before serious disruptions. As attacks grow in complexity and frequency, continued innovations across detection, mitigation and response domains will be a crucial market trend shaping the buyer demands and vendor strategies.
Buy now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1182
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market research study?
About Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
DDoS protection solutions are designed to detect and mitigate DDoS attacks. It offers detection of application layer attacks and network layer attacks as well as protects against volumetric attacks.
Market Dynamics:
The distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to surging volume and sophistication of cyber-attacks globally. For instance, according to a report by Kaspersky in 2021, the overall number of DDoS attacks observed increased by 12% year-on-year. In addition, rising adoption of cloud-based services among enterprises is also expected to aid market growth over the forecast period. Cloud environments rely heavily on internet connectivity and are susceptible to DDoS attacks. Thus, enterprises are implementing DDoS protection solutions to safeguard their online infrastructure and ensure business continuity.
Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1182
The growing concern of cyber security attacks is driving demand for DDoS protection solutions
With the increasing shift towards digitalization and remote working models due to pandemic, the surface attack area for cyber criminals has also increased tremendously. Organizations across all industries are witnessing a significant rise in frequency and complexity of security threats. As per various research reports, DDoS attacks have grown by 40-50% since the start of pandemic in 2020. Hackers and botnets are leveraging the ample attack opportunities to wreak large-scale disruption. Downtime due to DDoS attacks can severely hurt brand reputation and commercial interests of businesses. To ensure business continuity and user experience, organizations are proactively investing in advanced DDoS protection mechanisms. Leading DDoS mitigation vendors are offering always-on security services and visibility into network traffic patterns to help enterprises avoid revenue loss from website/application outages.
Top Key Players:
Arbor Networks, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., F5 Networks, Inc., Imperva incapsula, Radware Ltd., Corero Network Security, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Cloudflare, Inc., Nexusguard Ltd., and DOSarrest Internet Security Ltd.
Detailed Segmentation:
On the basis of component, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Services
Solutions
On the basis of security type, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Network Security
Application Security
Database Security
End-Point Security
On the basis of deployment mode, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Cloud
Hybrid
On-Premises
On the basis of organization size, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
On the basis of end-user industry, the global distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection market is segmented into:
Government and Defense
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Healthcare
Retail
Others (Education, Research)
Click Here to Request Customization of this Research Report:
https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1182
Budget Constraints for SMEs restricts adoption of comprehensive DDoS protection plans
While the need for DDoS protection is rising exponentially, cost remains a major challenge especially for small and medium enterprises. Compared to large enterprises, the cyber security budget of SMEs is relatively low owing to constraints around capital expenditure and existing priorities. SMEs often lack in-house cyber security expertise as well, limiting their ability to implement on-premise DDoS mitigation infrastructure. Deploying dedicated hardware and devices requires higher upfront investments which most SMEs hesitate to incur due to uncertain ROI. Affordable subscription models and software-defined security services have lowered the entry barriers to some extent but the overall solution and management costs still put comprehensive protection plans out of reach for a lot of resource-strapped SMEs. This leaves them vulnerable to even small volume attacks which can severely disrupt daily operations.
Transition to cloud-based services opens new growth avenues
The rapid shift towards cloud-based applications and infrastructure is opening new opportunities for DDoS protection vendors. As companies leverage hybrid and multi-cloud environments, the attack surface gets distributed which challenges traditional network-based security models. Cloud security providers are addressing this by offering cloud-native DDoSaaS solutions that deliver centrally-managed security-as-a-service. Their cloud-delivered models help enterprises achieve capex avoidance, simplify deployment and management while maintaining high scalability. Vendors are innovating cloud DDoS solutions with capabilities like device and traffic learning, behavioral analysis, API protection etc. to enable instant scalability during attacks. For cost-sensitive SMBs, the pay-as-you-go consumption flexibility of cloud relieves budget constraints and improves accessibility to robust protection. This growing demand for cloud-optimized DDoS security infrastructures and services will be a key growth driver in coming years.
Evolution of attack vectors drives innovation in detection and response mechanisms
As attackers refine their techniques, the nature and scale of DDoS threats continue to evolve rapidly. Threat actors are leveraging new assault vectors like IoT botnets, DNS amplification etc. to bypass traditional signatures and evade detection. Moreover, multi-vector attacks that concurrently target application and network layers with varying payloads are on the rise. This dynamic threat landscape challenges the static rule-based security mechanisms employed by many organizations. Leading DDoS protection vendors are innovating their offerings to autonomously adapt protection in real-time. Technologies like AI/ML powered behavioral analytics and application profiling are gaining prominence. Their advanced detection abilities help enterprises proactively identify and block even unknown DDoS threats before serious disruptions. As attacks grow in complexity and frequency, continued innovations across detection, mitigation and response domains will be a crucial market trend shaping the buyer demands and vendor strategies.
Buy now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1182
Key Questions Addressed in the Market Report:
What is the expected size, share, and CAGR of the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market over the forecast period?
What are the key trends expected to influence the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market between 2023 and 2030?
What is the expected demand for various types of products/services in the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market?
What long-term impact will strategic advancements have on the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market?
Who are the key players and stakeholders in the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market?
What are the different segments and sub-segments considered in the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Protection Market research study?
About Coherent Market Insights
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+ +1 206-701-6702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn