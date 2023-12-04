Sunshine Biopharma Moves Principal Office to New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: “SBFM”) (the “Company”), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced that it has moved its headquarters to New York City. The Company’s Head Office is now located at 1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor, New York, NY 10036 (Tel: 332-216-1147). The Company will maintain a satellite office at its previous headquarters in Montreal (Canada) at 6500 Trans-Canada Highway, 4th Floor, Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada, H9R 0A5 (Tel: 514-426-6161). The Company’s email address (info@sunshinebiopharma.com) and URL (www.sunshinebiopharma.com) have not changed.



About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma is a pharmaceutical company operating a Canadian wholly owned subsidiary (Nora Pharma Inc.) with 41 employees and 51 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada. The Company is planning to expand its product offering to a total of 67 generic prescription drugs by the end of 2024. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor for COVID-19. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company’s drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings.

