Water Tower Research US Climate Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the US Climate Hybrid Investor Conference sponsored by Water Tower Research to be held on December 7th, 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.



REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47F0QIA

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

“It is an exciting time for investing in sustainability, and we look forward to bringing companies and investors together at the inaugural US Climate Investor conference,” said Shawn Severson, Co-Founder and President of Water Tower Research. “This is a great opportunity for investors to search for new ideas as we enter 2024 and find investments leveraging several key mega-trends across the ClimateTech landscape. It has been a great experience working with OTC Markets Group and aligning with its long history of fostering some of the most innovative and leading-edge companies in sustainability.”

“We’re looking forward to hosting this unique, climate-focused event at our offices,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “A special thanks to Water Tower Research and to all of the participating companies that demonstrate value and resilience in this unique market.”

December 7th

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About Water Tower Research

Water Tower Research is modernizing Investor Relations through research-driven communications and Investor Engagement. Sound investment research begins with good information. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor relations platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content are distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies take control of their IR program and proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients’ businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

Water Tower Research Contact:

Timothy M. Regan

Head of Business Development

Water Tower Research, LLC

(978) 505-2478

conferences@watertowerresearch.com