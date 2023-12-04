Opening Statement of Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva during the hearing on the Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) bill

PHILIPPINES, December 4 - Press Release

December 4, 2023 Opening Statement - Enterprise-Based Education and Training (EBET) Maganda at mapagpalang araw po sa ating lahat. Ngayong araw pong ito, tatalakayin natin ang isa sa mga adbokasiyang malapit sa ating puso - ang pagpapalawig ng mga oportunidad para sa "enterprise-based education and training (EBET)." Kasama po sa ating talakayan ang ating panukalang Senate Bill No. 363 at House Bill No. 7400. When TESDA formulated the National Technical Education and Skills Development Plan (NTESDP) 2018-2022, the agency set ambitious targets to increase the percentage of learners taking Enterprise-Based Training from 4% in 2016 to 40% by 2022. However, by the end of 2022, we are still far from such targets, with enrollees and graduates reaching only 209,975 (16.66% of all TVET learners) and 190,979 (or 15.51%), respectively. The number of EBET providers also remain low. Prior to the pandemic in 2019, we already had 983 EBET providers. However, in 2022, we only had 830 EBET providers, and as of August 2023, there are only 684 providers. This is really unfortunate, considering that EBET has proven to be a reliable bridge connecting our trainees to employment. In fact, in the 2021 Study on the Employment of 2020 TVET Graduates by TESDA, the three highest employment outcomes came from enterprise-based training modalities. Under the Dual Training System, 100% of the graduates were absorbed by the enterprise after their training, followed by 90.20% of graduates under the Learnership program. Meanwhile, 89.67% of In-Company modality graduates were hired after their In-Company arrangement. During our hearing today, we want to hear from our resource speakers what we could do to improve these numbers. How can we improve the existing legal framework on EBET to maximize its potential? Tama ba ang distribusyon natin ng scholarships at support mechanisms para sa iba't ibang modes ng pagdeliver ng TVET courses?

Sapat ba ang ating mga EBET Trainers at Assessors?

Ang sistema ba ng pag-rehistro ng mga programa at pagbibigay ng insentibo sa mga enterprises ay malinaw at madali?

Paano natin mapro-protektahan ang mga TVET learners upang ma-maximize nila ang kanilang enterprise-based education at training? These are just some of the aspects we hope to explore in today's hearing. We look forward to an enriching discussion for today's hearing. Thank you and may God bless us all.