COMPASS SELF STORAGE ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF STATE-OF-THE-ART STORAGE CENTER IN ACWORTH, GEORGIA

Cleveland, Ohio, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, proudly announces the opening of their brand new state-of-the-art, Class A self storage center located at 848 Seven Hills Connector in Acworth, Georgia. This location has over 70,000 net rentable square feet and represents the company’s 18th location in the state of Georgia.



The newest Compass Self Storage location offers smart lock units on every unit. Customers can use an app on their smartphone (or a key fob) to access the smart lock on their unit, and they never have to remember to bring a key. They can also securely provide access to designated family or contacts that may need to visit the unit.

Compass Self Storage in Acworth offers all climate-controlled units and features a covered loading bay area to help customers load and unload during any type of weather. This storage center also has individual unit access control, 24-hour digital surveillance, a full line of boxes and packing supplies and offers truck rental right on site.

“Our newly constructed storage center in Acworth, Georgia leverages the latest access technology to help our customers access their secure units effortlessly. We believe this will, just like offering truck rental and moving and packing supplies on site – will help improve the moving and storing experience for our customers. We are excited to expand our service area in Atlanta to include Acworth, where we see opportunity to help the growing number of residents and commercial businesses,” stated Todd Amsdell, President and CEO.



Compass Self Storage offers a full line of moving and packing supplies, as well as moving service options. Compass Self Storage strives to make the storage experience streamlined and stress free by employing knowledgeable team members who help guide the customer through the entire process. Compass Self Storage has over 100 locations nationwide.



The above-mentioned development was completed by separate affiliates of Amsdell Group, LLC and Compass Self Storage, LLC. The Amsdell family of companies (Amsdell Companies) is headquartered in Cleveland, OH. Amsdell draws its roots from the family owned construction company founded in 1928 and has since been active in several billions of dollars’ worth of real estate ventures with a primary focus on self storage. As industry pioneers, Amsdell has owned and operated over 500 storage centers under various trade names in over 27 states. With over 85 years of doing business, the Amsdell team has extensive experience in property acquisition, construction and property management. Please visit www.amsdellcompanies.com and www.compassselfstorage.com for more information.

