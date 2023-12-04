Harsco Environmental to Present AgroSilicio a Unique Fertilizer from Recycled Steel Slag at COP28

AgroSilicio, a product of Harsco Environmental, has developed a low-carbon fertilizer made of recycled steel slag.

The steel industry by-product has reduced Brazil's carbon footprint by more than 80,000 tons, the equivalent of planting 570,000 trees.

Harsco Environmental LATAM regional president to present the solution at the United National Climate Summit, COP28.



PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI), has been invited by the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais to present the business’ newly developed ecoproduct, AgroSilicio, at this year's COP28 Climate Summit in the United Arab Emirates.

AgroSilicio is a fertilizer reimagined from steel byproducts, which has been certified for usage by the Brazilian government. The environmentally friendly product has had tremendous success in the markets where it has been introduced.

This innovative solution relies heavily on using recycled steel slag and repurposing it as a calcium silicate-based product which possesses the characteristics of fertilizer and soil conditioner. The calcium silicate properties of AgroSilicio give the product its versatility. It can be used in numerous farming markets in agribusiness, and to correct chemical imbalances, nutrient deficiencies, and soil toxicity.

This innovative product and technology are part of Harsco Environmental's exclusive line of ecoproducts™. The fertilizer, which acts as a nutrient, has reduced the carbon footprint in Minas Gerais by 80,000 tons, or the equivalent of planting 570,000 trees, in 2022.

“Leaders in Minas Gerais State, Brazil, are striving to balance industrial growth and sustainability,” said Wender Alves, LATAM Regional President at Harsco Environmental. “It was a breakthrough when we realized that slag from steel production could be transformed into quality fertilizer for the Brazilian agriculture business. We are proud that this has helped significantly reduce the carbon footprint and are honored to present this on behalf of Minas Gerais State, Brazil, at the world's most important environmental forum.”

This product was introduced in Enviri's 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance report and has resulted from partnerships with Harsco Environmental. Steel industry clients can now optimize the reuse of their by-products, while farmers can enjoy carbon footprint reduction by incorporating AgroSilicio into their agricultural practices. Furthermore, AgroSilicio continues to provide the soil acidity correction and enhanced fertilization efficiency that farmers rely on.

Harsco Environmental has a history of turning waste into valuable resources, and the State of Minas Gerais has witnessed this transformation firsthand. The company's unwavering commitment to sustainability drives the recycling and reuse of steel slag, promoting a circular economy through its AgroSilicio ecoproduct line.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

About COP28

COP28 UAE is taking place from November 30 to December 12, 2023 at Expo City, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. The United Nations Climate Change Conferences are yearly conferences held in the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). They serve as the formal meeting of the UNFCCC parties (Conference of the Parties, COP) to negotiate and agree action on how to tackle climate change, limit emissions and halt global warming. The United Nations Climate Change Conferences are the world's highest decision-making body on climate issues and one of the largest international meetings in the world.