VoIP-Pal Receives Favorable Ruling in Court in the Case Against Locksmith

WACO, Texas, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is very pleased to announce on Thursday, November 30, 2023, after the completion of trial, the Eighth Judicial District Court for the State of Nevada, rendered its decision in favor of VoIP-Pal upon all claims in the case entitled Locksmith Financial Corporation vs. VoIP-Pal.com Inc., et al., Case No.: A-20-807745-C (the "litigation").



On January 1, 2020, Locksmith Financial Corporation ("Locksmith") commenced the litigation against VoIP-Pal.com Inc., and its transfer agent, New Horizon Transfer Inc., alleging a failure to register the transfer of certain shares that had been originally issued to Locksmith in and around 2013. Locksmith further requested injunctive relief in the form of an order recognizing its legal right to transfer certain shares in question. Lastly, Locksmith demanded monetary damages for VoIP-Pal. Inc.'s failure to transfer the shares.

After the conclusion of the trial, the court ruled that two previously issued certificates of VoIP-Pal.com stock are not owned by Locksmith Financial Corporation ("Locksmith"). The court further ruled that Locksmith had not met its burden with respect to any of its claims against VoIP-Pal or New Horizon Transfer, Inc., awarding no damages to Locksmith and specifically ruling that Locksmith take nothing as a result of the litigation.

The Company is also announcing that since the November 1, 2023 announcement of the two new RBR continuation patent grants in India, Patent No.: 450851 and Patent No.: 450865 VoIP-Pal has been approached by representatives of potentially interested parties. They have scheduled to begin exploratory discussions.

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc .

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

