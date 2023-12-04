Cyclerion Appoints Regina Graul, Ph.D., as President

– Dr. Graul will lead the rebuild of Cyclerion, bringing more than two decades of drug making experience, R&D portfolio leadership, and a deep expertise in company strategy –



– Peter Hecht, Ph.D., will continue to work closely with Cyclerion leadership as a strategic consultant and longstanding board member; steps down from CEO role –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CYCN), a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments for serious diseases, today announced that Regina Graul, Ph.D., has joined the company as president, effective immediately. As Cyclerion’s president, she will lead the organization and will work closely with, and report directly to, the board of directors. She will be responsible for creating, implementing, and executing strategy as well as building a uniquely talented cross-functional management team.

With Graul’s arrival, transitional commitments under the asset purchase agreement with Tisento Therapeutics completed, and general expense reductions largely in place, founding chief executive officer Peter Hecht, Ph.D. has completed his transitional assignment. As a result, he is stepping away from an operational role at Cyclerion, effective immediately, and will continue to work with Dr. Graul and her team as a strategic consultant and board director going forward.

“I am thrilled to be joining Cyclerion at this pivotal moment. The recent additions of Dina Katabi and Michael Higgins as board members and the evolution of Cyclerion’s board and management team provide a key inflection point to re-envision the company’s future,” said Dr. Graul. “As we evaluate our existing assets and identify external value-creating opportunities, cutting-edge innovation and addressing unmet patient needs will be central tenets. Together with our outstanding board of directors, I look forward to building Cyclerion’s capabilities for its next chapter to bring meaningful medicines to the patients who need them most.”

“I am optimistic about the future of Cyclerion with Regina shepherding the company, a top-notch board of directors, promising existing assets, and a strategy for growth and evolution through external innovation,” said Dr. Hecht. “Having worked with Regina personally for years at Microbia, Ironwood, and Cyclerion, I can attest to her effective leadership style, savvy sense of strategy, and ability to identify and advance promising science. I look forward to working with her and the rest of the board as we build the next phase of the company and seek to make important progress on behalf of patients.”

Regina most recently served as vice president, program executive at EQRx, where she led cross-functional development teams in oncology, using the latest in clinical innovation to create and deliver sustainable solutions. Previously, she served as olinciguat program lead at Cyclerion where she oversaw all aspects of olinciguat research and development. She began her industry career at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (formerly Microbia Inc.) after completing a postdoctorate at MIT. She received her Ph.D. in synthetic organic chemistry from Rice University and her B.A. in chemistry from Saint Anselm College.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Cyclerion Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to develop treatments for serious diseases. Cyclerion acquired 10 percent equity ownership in Tisento Therapeutics as part of an asset sale agreement in which Tisento acquired the brain-penetrant soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators zagociguat and CY3018 acquired from Cyclerion. Cyclerion’s current portfolio includes novel sGC stimulators, namely praliciguat and olinciguat, as well as multiple research stage molecules. Praliciguat is a systemic sGC stimulator that is exclusively licensed to Akebia. Olinciguat is a vascular sGC stimulator that Cyclerion intends to out-license for cardiovascular diseases. Concurrently, Cyclerion is also evaluating other activities aimed at enhancing shareholder value, which potentially include collaborations, licenses, mergers, acquisitions and/or other targeted investments.

