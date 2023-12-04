VCI Global Limited and Evolve Capital Forge Collaboration to Enhance Market Access and Listing Opportunities Across International Exchanges

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) (“VCI Global”, or the “Company”) is delighted to unveil a strategic collaboration with Evolve Capital Advisory Private Limited (“Evolve Capital”). This collaboration seeks to cultivate a comprehensive avenue, providing companies with enhanced opportunities to facilitate capital markets access through public listings on NASDAQ or SGX.



Evolve Capital, a boutique investment bank focusing on growth enterprises across Southeast Asia, brings extensive expertise in providing comprehensive strategic advice, including M&A and capital markets capabilities. As a holder of the Capital Market Services Licence authorised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”), Evolve Capital is also an Accredited Mainboard Issue Manager and Catalist Full Sponsor by the Singapore Exchange Limited (“SGX”). Additionally, Evolve Capital has achieved the distinction of being the first Asia-based firm granted the OTCQX and OTCQB Sponsor license by OTC Markets Group Inc., offering alternative listing options for in the United States.

While acknowledging the unique strengths of various international exchanges, this collaboration seeks to provide companies with an optimal pathway to listing, including NASDAQ as a strategic option. The U.S. capital markets, renowned for their size, liquidity, and stability, offer an additional avenue for global issuers to access capital. The synergistic strengths of VCI Global and Evolve Capital aim to establish a versatile platform that caters to the evolving needs of businesses in today’s dynamic market environment. This endeavour is further fortified by VCI Global’s extensive consultancy experience, having played a pivotal role for numerous companies, especially in tandem with their listing endeavours on NASDAQ.

“This collaboration proves timely, aligning with the escalating trend of companies, particularly those from this region, actively pursuing listings, notably on NASDAQ, a platform rapidly ascending in popularity. One of the primary incentives for selecting NASDAQ as the listing venue lies in its comparatively lower minimum prerequisites for qualification. Furthermore, the positive reception of its entirely electronic trading infrastructure is noteworthy among a diverse spectrum of traders,” said Dato Victor Hoo, Group Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VCI Global.

Jerry Chua, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner at Evolve Capital, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “The collaboration with VCI Global signifies a pivotal convergence of industry acumen and strategic foresight. We eagerly anticipate harmonising the nuanced strengths of the various international exchanges, including NASDAQ and SGX, presenting companies with a bespoke and sophisticated approach to their listing strategies. This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to ushering in a paradigm shift in the landscape of international markets, where businesses can explore a multifaceted array of listing options tailored to their unique objectives. Our enthusiasm lies in guiding companies through the intricate dynamics of global markets, establishing a collaborative paradigm that redefines possibilities and elevates our clients’ strategic positioning in the ever-evolving global marketplace.”

About VCI Global Limited

VCI Global is a multi-disciplinary consulting group with key advisory practices in the areas of business and technology. The Company provides business and boardroom strategy services, investor relation services, and technology consultancy services. Its clients range from small-medium enterprises and government-linked agencies to publicly traded companies across a broad array of industries. VCI Global operates solely in Malaysia, with clients predominantly from Malaysia, but also serves some clients from China, Singapore, and the U.S.

For more information on the Company, please log on to https://v-capital.co/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including, without limitation, the Company’s ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s customers’ economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, successfully managing and, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Issued by Imej Jiwa Communications Sdn Bhd on behalf of VCI Global Limited

For media queries, please contact:

Imej Jiwa Communications Sdn Bhd

Chris Chuah

Email: chris@imejjiwa.com