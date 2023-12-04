Image Protect, Inc. Unveils Game-Changing Strategies for 2024: Revolutionizing Online Review and Reputation Management and Driving Shareholder Value

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Image Protect, Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation.com) (“Image Protect” or the “Company”), a leading player in the online review and reputation management sector, is pleased to provide updates on key developments as part of its year-end financial and share structure analysis, setting the stage for a promising 2024.



Share Structure Optimization: In a significant move aimed at enhancing shareholder value, Image Protect is currently pursuing the cancellation of 294,231,942 shares of restricted stock. This decision follows the termination of a performance contract under previous management that did not meet the company’s expectations. This strategic step demonstrates Image Protect’s commitment to responsible corporate governance and its ongoing efforts to align the company’s share structure with shareholder interests.

No New Share Authorization: Building on the momentum of the share structure cancellation, Image Protect’s management, after thorough deliberation, has reached a consensus that the company has no plans to increase its authorized shares in the foreseeable future.

Additional Debt Reduction: As per company news from 11.29.2023, the company is vigorously exploring additional options for significant debt reduction with the intent of operating in the lowest possible or zero debt environment.

No Reverse Split: The company has concluded that there is no need for a reverse split. These decisions underscore the Company’s dedication to maintaining stability and transparency for its valued shareholders.

Form 211 Fast-Track: Image Protect continues to make substantial progress with the filing of Form 211, anticipating its conclusion within the next 60-90 days. This critical step is integral to the company’s plans for enhanced market visibility and expanded opportunities. The management team is committed to navigating this process efficiently, setting the stage for further growth and success.



Subsidiary Growth and Revenue Forecasts: Image Protect is delighted to report sales growth for its subsidiary, Review Control™ Reputation Management, during the 4th quarter. With major contract negotiations underway with several significant potential client firms, the company is confident in its ability to release revenue forecasts for 2024 within the next 30-60 days. This positive trajectory reflects the success of strategic initiatives and the strong market demand for the innovative business solutions that Review Control™ Reputation Management offers.



Commenting on these developments, CEO James Ballas said: “We are thrilled with the progress we are making in optimizing share structure, fast-tracking the Form 211 filing, reducing debt, and witnessing the growth potential of Review Control™. These strategic decisions and positive developments position Image Protect for a successful and prosperous 2024. We remain committed to delivering shareholder value for our current and future investors, and driving innovation in the review and reputation management space.”



Review Control Reputation Management CEO Frank Casella: “Our team is extremely satisfied with the recent financial decisions by the Company, and we are poised to run in 2024. We have another incredible product in development as well, and at this time we are very confident in the forecasts we will be submitting after the first of the year. We will definitely be on the offensive, with new strategic partnerships highlighting our upcoming growth plans.”

Investors, analysts, and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as Image Protect will continue to update shareholders and the investor public through regular news, through X (Formerly Twitter), and through other social media channels.

View the latest Review Control™ television commercial: The first 30-second television commercial that is currently airing on multiple business channels in selected markets can be viewed here… https://vimeo.com/876857654 and the Company encourages all shareholders to share the link with others to spread the word about Review Control™ Reputation Management and what it can do to help businesses of all types and sizes.

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, its newly acquired subsidiary Review Control™ Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company’s commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.



About Review Control™ Reputation Management

Review Control™ Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client’s business. Founded in 2018, Review Control™ has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.



Safe Harbor Provision

Cautionary statement for purposes of the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers, and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



SOURCE: Image Protect, Inc.