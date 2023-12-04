Animalon By the Sea, Los Cabos’ First Floating Restaurant, Has Been Acquired by La Isla Tour

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – La Isla Tour, a highly rated catamaran tour company in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Los Cabos’ first floating restaurant, Animalón by the Sea.

The story of “Animalón By The Sea” is a journey that began more than eight years ago in the minds of La Isla Tour owners Carlos and Gabriela. However, the idea remained stuck due to a lack of resources. Then, three years ago, two partners joined forces with the pair to embark on a unique project. Originally, it was going to be called “Seaviche” before settling on the name “Animalón By The Sea.”

To this day, Animalón is still the only floating restaurant in Cabo. It is also one of only two restaurants in Los Cabos offering romantic dinners with a view of the Arch, one on solid ground and the other afloat.

Animalón was a very successful project known for its exceptional five-course gourmet dinners. It garnered attention from various media outlets, including Forbes, National Post, Men’s Journal, Toronto Sun, and The Observer. And many well-known celebrities and influencers chose Animalón for their private gatherings.

However, just two months ago, the partners decided to part ways with Carlos and Gabriela due to personal interests in other ventures. La Isla Tour made the commitment to carry on this project while offering something more accessible and versatile, renaming it “Deck By The Sea.”

Now, instead of solely providing a fixed dining experience, where guests come to enjoy a pre-set five-course menu, La Isla Tour is expanding its offerings to include personalized tours.

Always striving to adapt to customers’ needs and tastes while ensuring a personalized experience, La Isla Tour can now host a wide array of events onboard, such as rehearsal dinners, weddings, bachelorette parties, and many more.

Deck By The Sea is all about offering private tours that are fully customizable. From a delightful taco bar to an elegant five-course dinner and three distinct options for an open bar, La Isla Tour presents a range of choices in between.

Customers can now come aboard the catamaran and sail through the waters of Cabo, soaking up the sun and enjoying activities like the water mat, paddleboarding, and snorkeling. They can even bring their own music or chef for a truly bespoke experience.

“At LIT, we are thrilled to have this project exclusively in our hands once more,” said a spokesperson for La Isla Tour. “We remain dedicated to what we do best – crafting tailor-made tours that continue to be the highlight of our customers’ vacations.”

With over 18 years of experience and over 150,000 clients served, La Isla Tour offers the best and most unique way to explore and enjoy Cabo with its customizable catamaran tours. With a range of experiences that cater for both small and big groups to party, sightsee, escape on a romantic getaway or just to relax, La Isla Tour is constantly growing its fleet and upgrading its crew’s skills to help everyone create an unforgettable holiday in Cabo.

