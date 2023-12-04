Laundry Detergent Sheets Market to Cross US$ 1,203.1 Million at 6.1% CAGR by 2033: Fact.MR Study

The rising consumer demand for travel-friendly and space-saving laundry solutions is a key driver shaping the business growth during the forecast period

Rockville , Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Laundry Detergent Sheets Market is forecast to advance at a CAGR of 6.1% to land at a value of US $575.9 Mn by the end of 2033.

Laundry detergent sheets are a modern and efficient alternative to traditional liquid or powder detergents. These thin and pre-measured sheets are not only space-saving and portable, making them perfect for travelers and those with limited storage, but they also contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing plastic waste. The precise dosage eliminates the need for measuring and ensures efficient use, while the absence of liquid means no spills or messy detergent caps. Additionally, many sheets are formulated to be biodegradable, offering an eco-friendly option.

Key Segments of Laundry Detergent Sheets Industry Research Report

By Type By End User By Sales Channel By Region Biodegradable

Non-Biodegradable Households / Individuals

Hotel & Resorts

Laundromats / Drycleaners

Others Offline

B2B

B2C Modern Trade Channels Convenience/Neighborhood Stores Supermarkets /Departmental Stores

Online Third-Party / E-Commerce Websites Company / Brand Websites

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA



The market is experiencing progress due to rising demand for environmentally friendly and space-efficient laundry solutions. The compact packaging of detergent sheets aligns with consumer preferences for sustainable cleaning options, while the convenience and reduced packaging waste associated with these sheets contribute to their increasing adoption in the market.

One of the common restraints to the market growth is that consumers might have trouble with the sheets fully dissolving in certain water conditions, affecting how well they work. Companies need to find ways to improve the sheets' ability to dissolve in water to ensure they clean effectively. Creating sustainable and user-friendly packaging for detergent sheets brings about a challenge, as it needs to balance convenience with environmental considerations.

Key Takeaways:

The US market growth rate is expected to be around 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Under the sales channel segment, the online segment is predicted to dominate with a market share of 68% in 2023.

The growing tours and travel industry offers significant growth opportunities for the laundry detergent sheets market. Moreover, the number of travelers, both domestically and internationally, offers a large customer base for laundry sheet manufacturers.

The growing hotel and restaurant industry in China has a positive impact on the laundry detergent sheets market.

Biodegradable laundry detergent sheets are expected to gain traction during the forecast period. The compact and lightweight nature of detergent sheets makes them ideal for travel.

Rise in demand for eco-friendly cleaning solutions, increasing preference for space-saving laundry products, and consumer attraction to the convenient and easily transportable detergent format are key factors shaping the market growth - Says FACTMR Expert

Market Competition

In a fiercely competitive market, dominant companies strive to expand their market presence by focusing on current markets with their existing range of products or services. Key players in this market comprise Cleanfinity Brands, Dizolve Group, Earth Breeze, ECOS, EcoSal, Fresh Fiji (LG H&H), and Homeative.

In December 2022, LastObject introduced new laundry sheets featuring secure ingredients, eco-friendly packaging, and a reduced carbon footprint. These sheets are devoid of ethoxylates, perfumes, and dyes, ensuring a clean and sustainable laundry solution.

Winning strategies

In the laundry detergent sheets business, it's crucial for leading companies to create specialized sheets designed for different fabric types. By addressing specific laundry needs, such as delicate fabrics or stain removal, these tailored products enhance customer satisfaction.

Top companies are succeeding by using eco-friendly materials like biodegradable and water-soluble options. This approach addresses environmental concerns, reduces waste, and aligns with the growing trend of sustainability.

A highly effective strategy is to focus marketing efforts on environmentally conscious consumers. Highlighting the eco-friendly aspects of the sheets and targeting the growing segment looking for sustainable cleaning solutions can effectively appeal to this market.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2033) USD 1,203.1 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 6.1% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 93 Figures



The flourishing travel industry significantly propels the expansion of the US laundry detergent sheets market. As total travel spending continues to rebound, surpassing May 2022 levels by 1.4% and showing a year-to-date increase of 5.5% through May 2023, it reflects a growing number of individuals participating in travel activities.

The stabilization and a 10% increase in air travel demand in May compared to the previous year indicate the ongoing recovery and increasing enthusiasm for travel experiences. As more individuals undertake domestic and international trips, the demand for convenient and travel-friendly products like laundry detergent sheets continues to rise.

