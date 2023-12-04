Central Lab Market is anticipated to reach around US$ 4,473.5 million by 2033, representing 5.8% growth through 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global Central Lab Market Value to Expand by 2X over the Next Ten Years. Advancements in Healthcare Central Lab Sector to Drive the Market at 5.8% CAGR until 2033. United States leads global clinical testing central labs. 2022 revenue hits US$ 1,010.2 million. Anticipate robust growth fueled by increasing R&D in drug development.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, the net global central lab market size was roughly US$ 2,422.7 million. The global Central Lab industry is anticipated to increase at a 5.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Following this promising growth rate, the overall market value could reach US$ 4,473.5 million by 2033, growing from US$ 2,543.9 million in 2023.

Due to eliminating extra stages, central labs became important by letting pharmaceutical corporations introduce novel substances to the market more swiftly. Genetic testing services for numerous disorders, including sickle cell anemia, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, in central labs also assist clinical trials for new medications.

The evolution of the central lab industry is projected to be boosted throughout the projected period by an increase in clinical trials. Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of genetic illnesses has set the trend for the involvement of private layers.

Get an overview of market drivers and challenges affecting this industry! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9067

In recent years, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms have entirely outsourced their research and development activities to central labs operated by private players. Besides lowering expenses for pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, central labs guarantee that findings are supplied more quickly and accurately.

Key Takeaways from the Global Central Lab Market Study Report by FMI

The United States is the leading region, with almost 51% share of the total demand for central lab services generated worldwide in 2022.

Germany is the leading country in Europe that garnered almost 25% share of the total demand for central lab services in Europe in 2022.

The demand for central labs in the United Kingdom is poised to register a higher CAGR of 5.1% in Europe from 2023 to 2033.

China is the leading market in Asia, with a projected CAGR of 7.6% for its clinical central laboratory market from 2023 to 2033.

India is likely to follow China in demand for clinical trials with an annual growth rate of 6% during the forecast years.



“Central labs are increasingly adopting cutting-edge technical solutions, which is helping the overall market to expand and is projected to continue. Correspondingly, the majority of central laboratories have fully automated their procedures, allowing them to save money and time,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape for the Central Lab Market Players

The overall market is fairly consolidated, as only some players successfully create a value chain by creating central labs at different locations. However, escalating government support in emerging economies following the pandemic is expected to encourage many new players to enter the market, intensifying competition.

Key Companies Profiled

Covance (Labcorp)

Eurofins Global Central Library

PPD Central Lab

ICON Central Labs

Medpace Reference Laboratory

Q² Solutions

ACM Global Laboratories

Labconnect Inc.

Cerba Research

Medicover Integrated Clinical Services

Versiti Inc.

A.P. Møller Holding A/S

Ampersand Capital Partners

Lambda Therapeutics Research Ltd

Cirion Biopharma Research Inc.



Recent Developments by the Central Lab Service Providers

LabConnect Incorporate announced the expansion of its facilities in Johnson City in September 2020 to increase the production of clinical trial kits. This expansion has been planned to support the company's rapid growth in the fields of immuno-oncology research and cell and gene therapy. The corporation is also expanding the storage capacity of its biorepository for specimens by moving its headquarters to Tennessee.

Labcorp or Covance Inc., a preeminent global life sciences company, declared that it was expanding its CB trial laboratory in June 2022. Its central laboratory is shared by a top Japanese provider of clinical laboratory testing services named BML. The company decided to expand existing laboratory capabilities in Japan to strengthen its central laboratory presence and drug development.

Click Here To Buy Full Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/9067

Key Segments Profiled in the Central Lab Industry Survey

By Service Type:

Genetic Services

Biomarker Services

Microbiology Services

Special Chemistry Services

Other Service Types



By End User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Author by:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Domain:

With the increasing adoption of lab automation across various end-use verticals, the lab automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, reaching US$ 5.5 billion by 2033.

The global lab chip devices market size is anticipated to be worth US$ 5.91 Bn in 2022. During the projection period of 2022 to 2032, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 9.00%, with a valuation of US$ 13.99 Billion by 2032.

The global laboratory information systems market reached a valuation of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2021. Sales are forecast to grow at a 10.2% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 1.9 Billion in 2022.

The lab accessories market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the period of 2022-2032. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2032, from US$ 585.0 Million in 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube