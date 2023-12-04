ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is Expected to Reach $421 million | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $292 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $421 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of this market is majorly due to by Increasing use of ELISpot and FluoroSpot assays in the field of malignancy. However, Dearth of skilled professionals is one of the challenges for which may hinder the growth of this market.

ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $292 million Estimated Value by 2028 $421 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% Market Size Available for 2020–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, End User, and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, and RoE), APAC (China, India, Japan, and the RoAPAC), and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Use of fluorospot assays for multiple-analyte detection in single well Key Market Driver Increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and growing awareness about early disease diagnosis

Based on the product, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is classified into Assay Kits (By Technique - ELISpot Assay Kits, FluoroSpot Assay Kits., By Utility - Research Kits, Diagnostic Kits., By Analyte - T-cell-based Kits, B-cell-based Kits, Other Analyte Kits), Analyzers, Ancillary Products. The kits segment is forecasted to drive the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements such as increased sensitivity and specificity, automation and high throughput are driving the growth of the assay kits segment.

Based on the Application, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is segmented into Diagnostic Applications (Infectious Diseases, Transplants)., and Research Applications (Vaccine Development, Clinical Trials, Cancer Research). The Diagnostic Applications segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because diagnostic kits often drive significant market growth due to their critical role in clinical applications, regulatory scrutiny, and the potential for wider adoption in healthcare settings. Research kits, while essential for scientific research, may have a more limited market scope and revenue potential.

Based on the region, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is forecasted to climb the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market. Growth in the North American market is mainly driven due to the North America, particularly the United States and Canada, is known for its advanced healthcare infrastructure and research facilities. This can contribute to the development and adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. Similarly, The region is home to major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that invest heavily in research and development. This can lead to the development and commercialization of innovative diagnostic assays. In addition, The regulatory environment in North America, including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, plays a crucial role in the approval and commercialization of diagnostic assays. A favorable regulatory environment can contribute to market dominance.

Based on the End User, the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories, Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies and CROs. The Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period because Hospital and clinical labs often play a crucial role in diagnostic testing and medical research. EliSpot and FluoroSpot assays are commonly used in immunology and infectious disease research, making them relevant tools for these labs. In addition, Hospitals and clinical labs typically have access to specialized equipment and skilled personnel needed for performing advanced diagnostic assays. This infrastructure is essential for the accurate and reliable implementation of assays like EliSpot and FluoroSpot. Likewise, Hospitals are frequently involved in clinical research and trials. EliSpot and FluoroSpot assays may be used in these settings to assess immune responses, particularly in studies related to vaccine development, infectious diseases, and autoimmune conditions.

ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay market major players covered in the report, such as:

Oxford Immunotec USA, Inc. (Subsidiary of Revvity Inc.) (UK)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US)

Cellular Technology Limited (CTL) (US)

Mabtech (Sweden)

Abcam plc. (UK)

Bio-Techne (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH (Germany)

U-CyTech (Netherland)

Mikrogen Diagnostik (Germany)

Medix Biochemica (Finland)

Abnova Corporation (Taiwan)

Anogen-Yes Biotech Laboratories Ltd. (Canada)

Biorbyt Ltd (UK)

BIOSYS Scientific Devices GmbH (Germany)

Jackson ImmunoResearch Inc. (US)

iST Scientific (UK)

SERVA Electrophoresis GmbH (Germany)

ACROBiosystems (US)

NATIONAL ANALYTICAL CORPORATION (India)

STEMCELL Technologies. (Canada)

ZenBio, Inc (US)

BOC Sciences (US)

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI) (Japan)

MP Biomedicals (California)

and Among Others

This research report categorizes the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market into the following segments and subsegments:

Regional split

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

By product

Assay Kits

Assay Kits Market, by Technique ELISpot Assay Kits FluoroSpot Assay Kits

Assay Kits Market, by Utility Diagnostic Kits Research Kits

Assay Kits Market, by Analyte T-cell-based Kits B-cell-based Kits Other Analyte Kits

Analyzers

Ancillary Products

Application

Diagnostic Applications Infectious Diseases Transplants

Research Applications Vaccine Development Clinical Trials Cancer Research



End User

Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies and CROs

Recent Developments:

In 2022, The company Mabtech (Sweden) had made ELISpot kits available in a 100-plate format. Pre-coated plates are also included to save time and reduce assay variability. In 2022, The company also made available the Human IL-21 analyte in two colors in its FluoroSpot Flex platform.

In 2021, The company Cellular Technology Limited (CTL) (US) launched ImmunoSpot kits that contain precoating quality controlled (PCQC) plates, thereby adding an essential audit trail to ELISPOT analysis.

Key Stakeholders:

Research and Consulting Companies

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

Government Associations

Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Medical Colleges

Teaching Hospitals and Academic Medical Centers

Venture Capitalists and Investors

Manufacturers and Vendors of ELISpot and FluoroSpot Kits, Analyzers, and Ancillary Products

Distributors of ELISpot and FluoroSpot Kits, Analyzers, and Ancillary Products

Healthcare Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Associations

Research Institutes

Clinical Laboratories

Contract Research Manufacturers of ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the global ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market based on product, Application, End User and Region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to four main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market shares, and core competencies

To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and partnerships in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assays Market.

