S&P Dow Jones and MSCI Change Parsons’ GICS Code to Research and Consulting Services

CHANTILLY, Va., Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that S&P Dow Jones Indices (a division of S&P Global) and MSCI recently changed the company’s Global Industry Classifications Standard (GICS®) Code to Research and Consulting Services acknowledging the company’s status as a leading professional services provider.



This change is an important step in Parsons’ commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG), enabling the company to maintain the highest standards of performance, accuracy, and transparency while achieving its climate goals. ESG is central to the company’s business and culture, underpinning Parsons’ core values, mission, and operations.

“This is important recognition for Parsons as a whole, above and beyond impacts to our ESG targets and initiatives,” said Mark Van Andel, vice president of ESG for Parsons. “This will help align our stakeholders on material goals and move our Cultivating A Responsible Enterprise strategy forward, which is at the heart of our company’s core values and a primary driver of why we deliver innovative, sustainable solutions that deliver a better world. This milestone strengthens our mission as we continue to uphold our reputation as a company that truly does good work while providing value to our customers, shareholders, and the communities where we live, work, and play.”

In 1999, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI created GICS® to establish a global standard for classifying companies into industries and sectors. These two global index providers developed GICS in response to the global financial community’s necessity for a single comprehensive set of global sector and industry definitions.

Since the company’s IPO in 2019, Parsons has experienced significant organic growth as well as growth through M&A, broadening the company’s service offerings across its Critical Infrastructure and Federal Solutions segments.

