Two clarinetists from world’s leading orchestras make their debuts in Macao in the concert “The Ottensamer Brothers with the Macao Orchestra”

MACAU, December 4 - The concert “The Ottensamer Brothers with the Macao Orchestra”, integrated in the Macao Orchestra Concert Season, will be held on 9 December 2023 (Saturday) at 8pm at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. The brothers Andreas and Daniel Ottensamer, from two of the world’s leading orchestras, will perform the Clarinet Concerto by 20th century French composer Jean Françaix with the Macao Orchestra. The concert is presented by Wynn, and tickets are on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network.

The Ottensamer brothers come from a famous Austrian clarinet players family. Daniel Ottensamer is the Principal clarinet of the Vienna Philharmonic and Andreas Ottensamer is the Pprincipal clarinet of the Berlin Philharmonic and a renowned conductor. In their debut concert in Macao, they will join hands with the Macao Orchestra to present Jean Françaix’s Clarinet Concerto and the Orchestra will also perform works by representative Russian composers, namely Mikhail Glinka’s Overture to “Ruslan and Lyudmila” and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, demonstrating the rich expression of symphonic music.

The Macao Orchestra 2023-24 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM RESORTS, LIMITED, and Wynn Macau, Limited, with the support of the Bank of China Macau. The concert “The Ottensamer Brothers with the Macao Orchestra” is presented by Wynn. The duration of the concert is of approximately 90 minutes, including an interval. Tickets are priced at MOP300, MOP250, MOP200 and MOP150, with various discount packages available. The public can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticket reservation: www.macauticket.com

The Macao Orchestra will continue to provide high-quality musical performances to the public. For more information about the programmes, discounts and updates,please visit the Macao Orchestra website at www.om-macau.org, “Macao Orchestra” page on Facebook and the official WeChat account “Macao Orchestra”. Fans are welcome to follow us on social media and become Friends of OM to receive the updates.