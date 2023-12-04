Founder of mainland IP brand, Li Yan, shares his experience with practitioners of cultural and creative industries

MACAU, December 4 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “Trendy Culture in the New Era + IP Licensing Industry Trend Lecture” was held in the Auditorium of the Macao Museum of Art (MAM). The renowned contemporary artist and IP brand founder in mainland China, Li Yan, was invited to share his experience in IP licensing with practitioners from the local cultural and creative industries, receiving an enthusiastic response.

By citing cases of his IP creations, Li shared his experience of IP licensing and cross-sector collaboration with world-famous brands and showcased the possibility of IP creation, contemporary art and cross-sector collaboration. He also had on-site exchanges with practitioners from the local cultural and creative industries and answered their questions on relevant themes. As a well-known contemporary artist, digital artist and collector of designer toys, Li Yan founded SCREW, a famous IP brand in Mainland China, and co-founded two cultural creative companies, NO WAY ART and Manyan Xingqiu.

IC has proactively promoted the healthy development of Macao’s cultural and creative industries, and studied and constructed platforms conducive to their growth. It is hoped that through the platform built in this lecture on IP licensing, local practitioners in relevant fields can exchange ideas with their counterparts from other places so that those interested in IP creation can gain professional knowledge about creation and licensing, thus nurturing and reserving Macao’s IP resources. Moreover, early this year, IC organised the participation of local cultural and creative units in the the Hong Kong International Licensing Show, an international event, which has enhanced the popularity of local IP brands, opened up commercial cooperation and sales channels and helped local original IP expanded to bigger markets.