ARTy Christmas at CCM Jolliest Christmas back in town

MACAU, December 4 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau is launching its newest Arty Christmas, an artistic jamboree for all ages, bringing audiences together at the Macao Cultural Centre in the afternoon of 17 December (Sunday), from 14:30 to 17:30. From inspiring performances and interactive programmes to a string of creative workshops, this celebration features an array of entertaining activities for both residents and tourists.

This year’s edition will bring to the fore artists from various fields who will stage fun-filled performing and bonding moments, while CCM will open up its doors, taking kids on a backstage tour and an immersive story-telling time. For the more active boys and girls, this seasonal event brings in capoeira, street and acro-dance sessions that will leave everyone buzzing. Besides all these exciting performances, the carnival will let families mingle with a bunch of clowns and performers while the Singing Club’s young voices will upbeat the festive mood with a choral celebration.

The Arty Christmas is a free entry celebration devised for children and families. For details please visit CCM’s website at www.ccm.gov.mo or call 2870 0699.