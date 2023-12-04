Brookfield Acknowledges Result of the Origin Energy Shareholder Vote

SYDNEY, Australia, and TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM), together with its listed affiliate Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP, BEPC; TSX BEP.UN, BEPC), acknowledges the announcement today by Origin Energy Limited (“Origin”) (ASX: ORG) of the result of Origin’s shareholder vote in respect of the previously announced Scheme of Arrangement with Brookfield, its institutional investors, and EIG. Origin’s shareholders voted 69% in favor of the transaction, which was short of the required 75% approval level required.



In light of the result of the vote, Brookfield will evaluate its next steps, if any, with respect to Origin, given the strong level of Origin shareholder support for its proposal and taking into account the potential impact to Origin of the Australian Government’s recently announced proposed expansion to its Capacity Investment Scheme and National Energy Transformation Partnership.

“We are seeing plentiful opportunities to deploy capital at or above our target returns, as demand for clean power from corporations continues to accelerate and access to capital is becoming increasingly scarce for some market participants. We remain confident that we will deploy at least $7 to $8 billion of equity capital into growth over the next five years, consistent with our targets,” said Connor Teskey, CEO Brookfield Renewable. “Specifically, our plan to accelerate the transition of Origin has generated significant interest from similar businesses around the world, who are seeking a capital and operating partner to enhance the value of their businesses by accelerating their transition.”

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms. Our portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, and totals approximately 31,800 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline of approximately 143,400 megawatts of renewable power assets, 14 million metric tonnes per annum ("MMTPA") of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tons of recycled material and 4 million metric million British thermal units of renewable natural gas production annually. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BEPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bep.brookfield.com. Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $850 billion of assets under management.

Please note that Brookfield Renewable’s previous audited annual and unaudited quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and securities regulators in Canada, are available on our website at https://bep.brookfield.com, on SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR’s website at www.sedarplus.ca. Hard copies of the annual and quarterly reports can be obtained free of charge upon request.

